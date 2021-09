Monster Jam Heads Back to St. Louis in January, Tickets On Sale Now

click to enlarge Courtesy Sallie Palmieri Rego / Feld Entertainment

Grave Digger is just one of twelve trucks headed to town in January.

Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga

Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents

Son-uva Digger ® driven by Ryan Anderson

El Toro Loco® driven by Mark List

Lucas Oil Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier

TBA driven by Todd LeDuc

Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon

Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Bad Company driven by John Gordon

Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner

Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

Twelve monster trucks will roar into town once again for Monster Jam. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event promises “heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles” for the jam’s championship, according to a press release.Monster Jam will host its event aton January 22 and January 23. Tickets are on sale now for Monster Jam Preferred Customers on Ticketmaster , with tickets for the general public going on sale next week on September 21. If you’re not a preferred customer, you can sign up on Monster Jam’s website for free.The event features pit parties — held on both days — where guests can get close to the trucks, take photos and meet the drivers and their crew. Drivers include past champions Ryan Anderson, Cynthia Gauthier and Tyler Menniga.As the drivers navigate their 12,000 pound trucks in a quest to become champions once more, COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for the crowds who come to witness the chance at Monster Jam glory. Guests are advised to watch the Dome’s website since protocols may change by January. As of right now, Monster Jam requires masking and social distancing. Monster Jam takes place on January 22 at 7 p.m. with the pit party running from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, January 23, the pit party begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m., with the show starting at 2 p.m.The full truck line-up is below: