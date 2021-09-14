Monster Jam Heads Back to St. Louis in January, Tickets On Sale Now

Courtesy Sallie Palmieri Rego / Feld Entertainment
Grave Digger is just one of twelve trucks headed to town in January.
Twelve monster trucks will roar into town once again for Monster Jam. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event promises “heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles” for the jam’s championship, according to a press release.
Monster Jam will host its event at The Dome at America’s Center(701 Convention Plaza) on January 22 and January 23. Tickets are on sale now for Monster Jam Preferred Customers on Ticketmaster, with tickets for the general public going on sale next week on September 21. If you’re not a preferred customer, you can sign up on Monster Jam’s website for free.
The event features pit parties — held on both days — where guests can get close to the trucks, take photos and meet the drivers and their crew. Drivers include past champions Ryan Anderson, Cynthia Gauthier and Tyler Menniga.
As the drivers navigate their 12,000 pound trucks in a quest to become champions once more, COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for the crowds who come to witness the chance at Monster Jam glory. Guests are advised to watch the Dome’s website since protocols may change by January. As of right now, Monster Jam requires masking and social distancing.
Monster Jam takes place on January 22 at 7 p.m. with the pit party running from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, January 23, the pit party begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m., with the show starting at 2 p.m.
The full truck line-up is below:
Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga
Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents
Son-uva Digger ® driven by Ryan Anderson
El Toro Loco® driven by Mark List
Lucas Oil Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier
TBA driven by Todd LeDuc
Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon
Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo
Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo
Bad Company driven by John Gordon
Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner
Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.