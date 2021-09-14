Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Monster Jam Heads Back to St. Louis in January, Tickets On Sale Now

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge Grave Digger is just one of twelve trucks headed to town in January. - COURTESY SALLIE PALMIERI REGO / FELD ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy Sallie Palmieri Rego / Feld Entertainment
  • Grave Digger is just one of twelve trucks headed to town in January.

Twelve monster trucks will roar into town once again for Monster Jam. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event promises “heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles” for the jam’s championship, according to a press release.

Monster Jam will host its event at The Dome at America’s Center (701 Convention Plaza) on January 22 and January 23. Tickets are on sale now for Monster Jam Preferred Customers on Ticketmaster, with tickets for the general public going on sale next week on September 21. If you’re not a preferred customer, you can sign up on Monster Jam’s website for free.

The event features pit parties — held on both days — where guests can get close to the trucks, take photos and meet the drivers and their crew. Drivers include past champions Ryan Anderson, Cynthia Gauthier and Tyler Menniga.



As the drivers navigate their 12,000 pound trucks in a quest to become champions once more, COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for the crowds who come to witness the chance at Monster Jam glory. Guests are advised to watch the Dome’s website since protocols may change by January. As of right now, Monster Jam requires masking and social distancing.

Monster Jam takes place on January 22 at 7 p.m. with the pit party running from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, January 23, the pit party begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m., with the show starting at 2 p.m.

The full truck line-up is below:
  • Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga
  • Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents
  • Son-uva Digger ® driven by Ryan Anderson
  • El Toro Loco® driven by Mark List
  • Lucas Oil Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier
  • TBA driven by Todd LeDuc
  • Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon
  • Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo
  • Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo
  • Bad Company driven by John Gordon
  • Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner
  • Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
