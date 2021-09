VIDEO: Drone Footage of the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden

Here's a view of the Climatron you probably haven't seen. I'm continuously amazed at what I'm able to capture with my drones.@mobotgarden #drone #virtualtour #fpv

*Disclaimer: I was allowed in after hours to capture this. pic.twitter.com/UauuohtUQ4 — STL From Above (@STL_from_above) September 13, 2021

A new clip from Emmy award-winning local drone videographer STL From Above shows the Climatron like you’ve never seen it before.Located in the, the Climatron is a geodesic dome that the garden uses as a massive greenhouse. The space opened to the public in 1960 and has been giving visitors a taste of warm, tropical plant life year-round ever since.The Climatron is currently housing famous glass artist Dale Chihuly’s piece “Missouri Botanical Garden Blue Chandelier,” which was moved from its original home in the atrium of the garden’s Ridgway Visitor Center while the visitor center is under renovation.In the video, the drone snakes through the plant life and explores the views from the Climatron’s 70-foot high ceiling before taking a nice long spin around the 928 individual glass-blown pieces of Chihuly’s 30-foot sculpture.To see more footage of local landmarks including stunning video of the "Flags of Valor" memorial in Forest Park, visit STL From Above on Twitter