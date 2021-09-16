Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Get Spooky This Halloween Season With the Fabulous Fox's Ghost Tours

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM

The Fabulous Fox Theatre is revealing its ghostly secrets. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • The Fabulous Fox Theatre is revealing its ghostly secrets.

If your mission this Halloween season is to be totally and completely immersed in the paranormal, we have just the thing. The Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard) announced the return of its ghost tours and it sounds positively spooky.

Guides come from both the Fox Theatre and the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. The guides work as a team, with the members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society recapping the ghost stories from their investigation into the venue’s “hot spots” of paranormal activity while the Fox guides supplement the tour with history.



Ghost tours explore “the untold history of the many ghost sightings and unexplained occurrences reported at the Fabulous Fox during its over 90-year history,” according to a press release.

Tours take place over three separate weekends. The Saturday dates are October 9, 23 and 30. Sundays tours are October 17, 24 and 31 — that's right, you can even spend your Halloween getting ghostly. Times for the tours range from 12 to 5 p.m.

Guests above the age of twelve are asked to provide a photo ID with either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination when they enter the Fox. Face masks and a brief verbal health survey are also required. If you’re bringing the kids along and they’re under twelve, they don’t need a vaccination card or negative test, but do have to wear masks the whole time.

Tickets for the tour are $40 and include garage parking. For an extra $25, you can have your tarot cards read. The tickets will go on sale on September 22 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online at fabulousfox.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race Returns to St. Louis This Weekend Read More

  2. Fright Fest is Gearing Up to Scare St. Louis Once Again This Year Read More

  3. The Rep's Dreaming Zenzile Tells the Story of South African Activist Miriam Makeba Read More

  4. This Missouri Quartz Crystal Dig Is Free and Fun for the Whole Family Read More

  5. Monster Jam Heads Back to St. Louis in January, Tickets On Sale Now Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 15th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation