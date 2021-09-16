Get Spooky This Halloween Season With the Fabulous Fox's Ghost Tours

-
The Fabulous Fox Theatre is revealing its ghostly secrets.
If your mission this Halloween season is to be totally and completely immersed in the paranormal, we have just the thing. The Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard)
announced the return of its ghost tours and it sounds positively spooky.
Guides come from both the Fox Theatre and the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. The guides work as a team, with the members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society recapping the ghost stories from their investigation into the venue’s “hot spots” of paranormal activity while the Fox guides supplement the tour with history.
Ghost tours explore “the untold history of the many ghost sightings and unexplained occurrences reported at the Fabulous Fox during its over 90-year history,” according to a press release.
Tours take place over three separate weekends. The Saturday dates are October 9, 23 and 30. Sundays tours are October 17, 24 and 31 — that's right, you can even spend your Halloween getting ghostly. Times for the tours range from 12 to 5 p.m.
Guests above the age of twelve are asked to provide a photo ID with either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination when they enter the Fox. Face masks and a brief verbal health survey are also required. If you’re bringing the kids along and they’re under twelve, they don’t need a vaccination card or negative test, but do have to wear masks the whole time.
Tickets for the tour are $40 and include garage parking. For an extra $25, you can have your tarot cards read. The tickets will go on sale on September 22 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online at fabulousfox.com
