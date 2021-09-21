Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Eckert's Farms Open Pumpkin Patches This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge Happy fall, y'all. - COURTESY ECKERT'S FARMS
  • Courtesy Eckert's Farms
  • Happy fall, y'all.

Fall is about to be in full swing. Pumpkin spice lattes, crunching leaves underfoot — it’s so close you can almost taste it.

To add to the fall spirit, Eckert’s Pick-Your-Own-Pumpkin patches are returning with a kick-off date of September 25. Big and plump or tiny but mighty pumpkins can be picked with a field access pass. The pass ranges from $2.20 to $5.50 per person at the Belleville (951 S Green Mt Road; 618-310-1962) and Grafton (20995 Eckert Orchard Road, 800-745-0513) Eckert’s locations.



Admission at the Millstadt farm (2719 Eckert Orchard Lane; 618-233-0513) ranges from $2.20 to $16.50.

“Eckert’s is the perfect escape to get back to nature and have a great time with family and friends. In recent years, the farms have become increasingly popular getaways for couples’ date nights, family outings and everything in between,” Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc., says in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a fun-filled fall season at Eckert’s farms and look forward to being a part of your memories for generations to come.”

Eckert says the farm works year-round to prepare for the fall. He also mentioned the organization hopes to bring exciting activities to guests each year. This comes with the announcement that the Millstadt location will fire up bonfire sites with reservations costing $75 for up to 25 people.

Guests can purchase the farm’s treats on site or can bring their own food to the bonfire. Eckert’s also won’t allow alcohol to be brought to the farm but will sell hard cider or beer to guests that are above the age of 21.

Also at the Millstadt location are haunted wagon rides on Friday and Saturday nights. One ride is free with the purchase of admission, but additional rides can be purchased for $6.

Millstadt’s admission includes pick-your-own-pumpkins or apples, a twelve-acre corn maze, a pumpkin cannon show, pig races on the weekends and a petting zoo. There is also a 70-foot underground slide, mini-golf and a playground there.

Pick your own pumpkins runs from September 25, Tuesdays through Sundays, until October 31. Bonfire rentals run from September 25 through October 30 on Friday and Saturday nights. Haunted wagon rides begin on September 24 until October 30 on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets can be bought on eckerts.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Riveting and Joyless World of St. Louis Film Part Time Read More

  2. Fright Fest is Gearing Up to Scare St. Louis Once Again This Year Read More

  3. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race Returns to St. Louis This Weekend Read More

  4. Get Spooky This Halloween Season With the Fabulous Fox's Ghost Tours Read More

  5. This Missouri Quartz Crystal Dig Is Free and Fun for the Whole Family Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 15th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation