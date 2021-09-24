St. Louis County Parks to Host Adults Only Halloween Egg Hunt in October

click to enlarge
The kids have had their chance.
When egg hunts are in full swing around March and April, it’s hard not to reminisce on the days you were out on that same field, fighting other kids tooth and nail for the eggs that hold various prizes. It was very much a dog-eat-dog world, but now you don’t have to just relive the memories — you can make new ones.
St. Louis County Parks have partnered with the Friends of Jefferson Barracks for an “Adult Egg Hunt.” Taking place on October 9 at Jefferson Barracks Park (345 North Road)
, the event is truly letting you be a kid again. You can dress up in your Halloween costume and win a prize if you fall in the top three best costumes.
If you want to stick simply to the egg hunt, search the 250 acres for the 10,000 hidden eggs. To add to the challenge, the hunt takes place at night. Numbered eggs correlate for the prizes, with the parks promising “prizes geared toward the holiday along with spooky decorations” on their Facebook page.
The event is rain or shine, so make sure you pack a jacket if your costume doesn’t come with one. Food trucks will also be on site for when you work up an appetite.
No one under eighteen years old is allowed to participate. The event starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 — service fees not included — on friendsofjeffersonbarracks.com
and are non-refundable. Advance registration is required in order to get into the event.
