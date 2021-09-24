The Tower Grove Pride Festival Happens This Saturday in Tower Grove Park

-
Katie Counts
People gathered at Tower Grove Pride in 2019.
The Tower Grove Pride Festival is finally back! After being canceled last year and then postponed earlier this year, Pride is returning to Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive)
this Saturday, September 25.
Known as the real
St. Louis Pride party of the people (as opposed to the big parade downtown), this event is put on by and for the community. It’s also one of the biggest events in Tower Grove Park each year, and this year is no exception.
From the Tower Grove Pride Festival Facebook event page:
“We'll have 200+ booths representing local nonprofits, small businesses, artists, and crafters. There will also be 2 mini stages and 1 amphitheater stage at the Stupp Center featuring 30+ musicians and entertainers.”
Tower Grove Pride is advertising itself as “also a food festival
” and will offer plenty of food options for attendees, including nibbles from neighboring restaurants
like The Shaved Duck and Three Monkeys.
The entertainment lineup is stacked, with performances scheduled from Celia, Cierra St. James, Suzie Cue, Mammoth Piano, Maxi Glamour, Austin Jones, Sandy Beaches, Bates and many more.
The event is free and outdoors, but this year organizers spread out the footprint of the event to allow for social distancing, and they are also encouraging masking in lines and other spots where people are gathering.
Organizers have posted a map
of the event so you can pick out your favorite picnic or meeting spot in advance, too.
Visit TowerGrovePride.com
to find the map, performance times and more information.
