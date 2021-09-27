Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 27, 2021

WWE's Royal Rumble Wrestles Its Way Into St. Louis This January

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge The Royal Rumble's comin' to town once more. - COURTESY WWE
  • Courtesy WWE
  • The Royal Rumble's comin' to town once more.

Leeeet’s get ready to rumble, St. Louis! If body slams and leg drops get you pumped, WWE is cookin’ up some good news for you. WWE’s Royal Rumble is coming to the Dome at America’s Center (701 Convention Plaza) on January 29 in what could be the most highly attended event in WWE history.

The Dome is the largest venue to host the event in the Royal Rumble’s 30-plus years. It can host some 60,000 people. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the event expects more than 40,000 fans to attend.



Citing the WWE’s “rich history in St. Louis,” WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor says in a press release that the organization is excited to bring the Royal Rumble to the Dome.

“We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer,” Saboor says.

Two matches of 30 men and 30 women, battle-royale-style, are scheduled for the event. The men and women will pack into the rings, fighting for a title match scheduled in Dallas for April. St. Louis has previously witnessed the fight for WWE greatness in 2012, when the Royal Rumble was last in town.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says in a press release that the city of St. Louis is “thrilled” to host the event.

“St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more,” Jones says. “This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

Tickets don’t go on sale for the event until October 15 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale is available by signing up on wwe.com. For those who can’t make it to the January event, a livestream will be available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Parks to Host Adults Only Halloween Egg Hunt in October Read More

  2. The Tower Grove Pride Festival Happens This Saturday in Tower Grove Park Read More

  3. This Missouri Quartz Crystal Dig Is Free and Fun for the Whole Family Read More

  4. Eckert's Farms Open Pumpkin Patches This Weekend Read More

  5. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race Returns to St. Louis This Weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation