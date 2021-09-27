WWE's Royal Rumble Wrestles Its Way Into St. Louis This January

click to enlarge
The Royal Rumble's comin' to town once more.
Leeeet’s get ready to rumble, St. Louis! If body slams and leg drops get you pumped, WWE is cookin’ up some good news for you. WWE’s Royal Rumble is coming to the Dome at America’s Center (701 Convention Plaza)
on January 29 in what could be the most highly attended event in WWE history.
The Dome is the largest venue to host the event in the Royal Rumble’s 30-plus years. It can host some 60,000 people. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
reports the event expects more than 40,000 fans to attend.
Citing the WWE’s “rich history in St. Louis,” WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor says in a press release that the organization is excited to bring the Royal Rumble to the Dome.
“We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer,” Saboor says.
Two matches of 30 men and 30 women, battle-royale-style, are scheduled for the event. The men and women will pack into the rings, fighting for a title match scheduled in Dallas for April. St. Louis has previously witnessed the fight for WWE greatness in 2012, when the Royal Rumble was last in town.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says in a press release that the city of St. Louis is “thrilled” to host the event.
“St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more,” Jones says. “This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”
Tickets don’t go on sale for the event until October 15 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale is available by signing up on wwe.com
. For those who can’t make it to the January event, a livestream will be available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
