The Darkness Haunted House Is Now Open For Spooky Season

click to enlarge Courtesy Scarefest

'Tis the season.

“New scenes include a Killer Pumpkin Barn, Haunted Conservatory, a Horror Arcade with pinball games, a new five-minute Coffin Escape Room, Zombie Jam Basketball, Walking Dead Shooting Games, Horror Arcades, Ride the Electric Chair, and photo opportunities with the haunt's living monsters.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Spooky Season in St. Louis isn’t complete without a trip to the Darkness Haunted House in Soulard. Organizers go all-out each year to make you jump, make you scream and make you swear you’ll never return.opened last weekend and the experience is being billed as “America's scariest square mile.” The scare factory has just been renovated to make the experience longer and scarier, too.From The Darkness The Darkness will be open on weekends through October 17 and after that it will be open every night through Halloween. You can visit for a short time after the holiday, too, because the experience doesn’t close for the season until November 6.And if you’re too scared to enter the haunted house, you can still get in on some Halloween fun with the family. The Darkness is also offering new Frankenstein and Dracula-themed escape rooms this year, too, which can be booked at StLouisEscape.com Visit Scarefest.com to buy tickets to the haunted house or to score combination deals.