Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Darkness Haunted House Is Now Open For Spooky Season

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge 'Tis the season. - COURTESY SCAREFEST
  • Courtesy Scarefest
  • 'Tis the season.

Spooky Season in St. Louis isn’t complete without a trip to the Darkness Haunted House in Soulard. Organizers go all-out each year to make you jump, make you scream and make you swear you’ll never return.

The Darkness (1525 and 1517 South 8th Street) opened last weekend and the experience is being billed as “America's scariest square mile.” The scare factory has just been renovated to make the experience longer and scarier, too.



From The Darkness:

“New scenes include a Killer Pumpkin Barn, Haunted Conservatory, a Horror Arcade with pinball games, a new five-minute Coffin Escape Room, Zombie Jam Basketball, Walking Dead Shooting Games, Horror Arcades, Ride the Electric Chair, and photo opportunities with the haunt's living monsters.”

The Darkness will be open on weekends through October 17 and after that it will be open every night through Halloween. You can visit for a short time after the holiday, too, because the experience doesn’t close for the season until November 6.

And if you’re too scared to enter the haunted house, you can still get in on some Halloween fun with the family. The Darkness is also offering new Frankenstein and Dracula-themed escape rooms this year, too, which can be booked at StLouisEscape.com.

Visit Scarefest.com to buy tickets to the haunted house or to score combination deals.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Bolyard's Meat & Provisions Takes a Chef's Approach to Butchery
Hartmann: Grifters for Eric Greitens
STL Standards: New Carl's Drive-In Owner Vows to Protect Old Ways
Lead Poisoning, a Heart Transplant and Now a Lot of Questions
Coffeestamp Serves Some of the Best Coffee — and Food — in St. Louis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Parks to Host Adults Only Halloween Egg Hunt in October Read More

  2. WWE's Royal Rumble Wrestles Its Way Into St. Louis This January Read More

  3. The Tower Grove Pride Festival Happens This Saturday in Tower Grove Park Read More

  4. This Missouri Quartz Crystal Dig Is Free and Fun for the Whole Family Read More

  5. Fright Fest is Gearing Up to Scare St. Louis Once Again This Year Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation