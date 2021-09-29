Left Bank Books Pencils in Several Authors For October Events

click to enlarge
-
JOSHUA PHELPS
-
Left Bank Books, located between McPherson and Euclid avenues, is hosting several events in October.
As the leaves change and September fades into October, Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Avenue; 314-367-6731)
is planning to host a plethora of author events in October to keep us extra cozy and curled up with a good book in the coming cold weather.
Books that will be discussed by their authors and other guests range in topics. From an analysis of racist policing to the history of wrestling at Chase Plaza
to a suspense novel, there’s something for everyone in store.
A few of the events will be hosted in person, while others will be streamed through Facebook and YouTube. A trick-or-treating event is also scheduled for the young readers of St. Louis, with local children’s author Amy Sklansky hosting the event the day before the holiday.
Other notable authors include Donna Washington, who has reimagined Goldilocks into “a delightfully spooky fractured fairy tale with a diverse cast of characters,” according to a press release, and St. Louisan and Emmy winner Ed Wheatley with his history book of wrestling at Chase Plaza.
The online-only events can be found on Left Bank’s Facebook
or YouTube
Pages. Times vary with each event. All of the conversations with the authors are free to attend. Books discussed at the events can be purchased online at left-bank.com
. More details about the events and books can be found on the website
, as well. The full list of events is below:
- Kristin Henning with Justin Hansford, Rage of Innocence: October 4 at 7 p.m., online
- Jayne Allen with Tia Williams, Black Girls Must Die Exhausted: October 5 at 7 p.m., online
- Jocelyn Nicole Johnson with Walter Mosley, My Monticello: October 6 at 7 p.m., online
- Ed Wheatley, Wrestling at the Chase: October 6 at 7 p.m.; a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. takes place in person at West End Grill and Pub (354 N Boyle Avenue)
- Derecka Purnell with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kayla Reed, Becoming Abolitionists: October 13, 6 p.m., online
- Lori Rader-Day with Naomi Hirahara, Death at Greenway: October 13, 7:30 p.m., online
- Shannon Carpenter with Jonathan Heisey-Grove, Ultimate Stay-At-Home Dad: October 14, 7 p.m., online
- Cassandra Quave with Amy Stewart, Plant Hunter: October 15, 7 p.m., online
- Donna Washington, Boo Stew: October 16, 11 a.m., online
- Steven Reigns, A Quilt for David: October 16, 6:30 p.m., in person at Northwest Coffee Roasting on the patio (4251 Laclede Avenue)
- Tony Pecinovsky, Cancer of Colonialism: October 26, 7 p.m., online
- Nina Mukerjee Furstenau with Ann Lemons Pollack, Green Chili and Other Imposters: October 27, 12 p.m., online
- Teresa K. Miller and Devon Walker, Figueroa Borderline Fortune & Philomath: October 29, 7 p.m., online
- Amy Sklansky, Knock Knock, Trick or Treat!: October 30, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., in person at Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Avenue)
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.