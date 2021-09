Left Bank Books Pencils in Several Authors For October Events

click to enlarge JOSHUA PHELPS

Left Bank Books, located between McPherson and Euclid avenues, is hosting several events in October.

Kristin Henning with Justin Hansford , Rage of Innocence : October 4 at 7 p.m., online

, : October 4 at 7 p.m., online Jayne Allen with Tia Williams , Black Girls Must Die Exhausted : October 5 at 7 p.m., online

, : October 5 at 7 p.m., online Jocelyn Nicole Johnson with Walter Mosley , My Monticello: October 6 at 7 p.m., online

, October 6 at 7 p.m., online Ed Wheatley , Wrestling at the Chase : October 6 at 7 p.m.; a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. takes place in person at West End Grill and Pub (354 N Boyle Avenue)

, : October 6 at 7 p.m.; a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. takes place in person at Derecka Purnell with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kayla Reed , Becoming Abolitionists : October 13, 6 p.m., online

, : October 13, 6 p.m., online Lori Rader-Day with Naomi Hirahara , Death at Greenway : October 13, 7:30 p.m., online

, : October 13, 7:30 p.m., online Shannon Carpenter with Jonathan Heisey-Grove , Ultimate Stay-At-Home Dad : October 14, 7 p.m., online

, : October 14, 7 p.m., online Cassandra Quave with Amy Stewart , Plant Hunter : October 15, 7 p.m., online

, : October 15, 7 p.m., online Donna Washington , Boo Stew : October 16, 11 a.m., online

, : October 16, 11 a.m., online Steven Reigns , A Quilt for David : October 16, 6:30 p.m., in person at Northwest Coffee Roasting on the patio (4251 Laclede Avenue)

, : October 16, 6:30 p.m., in person at on the patio Tony Pecinovsky , Cancer of Colonialism : October 26, 7 p.m., online

, : October 26, 7 p.m., online Nina Mukerjee Furstenau with Ann Lemons Pollack , Green Chili and Other Imposters : October 27, 12 p.m., online

, : October 27, 12 p.m., online Teresa K. Miller and Devon Walker , Figueroa Borderline Fortune & Philomath : October 29, 7 p.m., online

, : October 29, 7 p.m., online Amy Sklansky, Knock Knock, Trick or Treat!: October 30, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., in person at Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Avenue)

As the leaves change and September fades into October,is planning to host a plethora of author events in October to keep us extra cozy and curled up with a good book in the coming cold weather.Books that will be discussed by their authors and other guests range in topics. From an analysis of racist policing to the history of wrestling at Chase Plaza to a suspense novel, there’s something for everyone in store.A few of the events will be hosted in person, while others will be streamed through Facebook and YouTube. A trick-or-treating event is also scheduled for the young readers of St. Louis, with local children’s author Amy Sklansky hosting the event the day before the holiday.Other notable authors include Donna Washington, who has reimagined Goldilocks into “a delightfully spooky fractured fairy tale with a diverse cast of characters,” according to a press release, and St. Louisan and Emmy winner Ed Wheatley with his history book of wrestling at Chase Plaza.The online-only events can be found on Left Bank’s Facebook or YouTube Pages. Times vary with each event. All of the conversations with the authors are free to attend. Books discussed at the events can be purchased online at left-bank.com . More details about the events and books can be found on the website , as well. The full list of events is below: