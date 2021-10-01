Arch Apparel Releases a St. Lunatics Collection

Arch Apparel’s new St. Lunatics collection is here and it looks super fresh.
The collaboration between the St. Louis-celebrating clothing retailer and St. Louis’ favorite hip hop group includes hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats and even onesies for the littlest Lunatics, too.
St. Lunatics Murphy Lee and Kyjuan showed up for the big debut of the line at the Ballpark Village location of the shop last weekend, which also served as a listening party for Murphy Lee’s new song “2nd Time Around.”
Here at the Riverfront Times, we’ve been big fans of Murphy Lee for a long time. Not only was he the best Tweeter in St. Louis, he and Kyjuan also put out some wine a decade ago that we just had to try. (In fact, the wine business is mentioned in the lyrics to “2nd Time Around.”)
This merch is officially licensed and wearing it gives you license to act like a St. Lunatic, so make sure to get in on the presale now. If you do, you can keep St. Louis on your back and St. Louis on your hat, just like Murphy Lee has been doing for decades.
The full collection is available for purchase at ArchApparel.com or available to buy in-person at the three Arch Apparel retail locations. Addresses below.
2335 South Hanley Road, Brentwood, MO 63144
314- 601-3122
771 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63102
314-801-8060
1520 South 5th Street, Suite 106, St Charles, MO 63303
314-493-0630
