Friday, October 1, 2021

'Happy Howl'oween': Costume Contest, Pet Parade Returns to Belleville

Posted By on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge March your pets through the streets of Belleville in their finest costumes. - COURTESY BELLEVILLE AREA HUMANE SOCIETY
  • Courtesy Belleville Area Humane Society
  • March your pets through the streets of Belleville in their finest costumes.

If there’s one thing we love more than pets, it’s pets in tiny costumes. The Belleville Area Humane Society Race for Rescues and Howl’oween Pet Parade is back on this year.

Taking place on October 17, the races start at 10 a.m. in downtown Belleville, while the pet parade kicks off at 12 p.m. at the Associated Bank parking lot at High Street and Washington Street. Kim Vrooman, executive director of the Belleville Area Humane Society Race, said in a press release the organization is grateful for the community support “this year and every year.”



“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that combines two great community events into one great day.” Vrooman said in a statement. “ We just love it when residents from St. Clair County, Belleville and beyond come together to support our mission and to help make sure every animal in our community is cared for and loved.”
click to enlarge Seriously, we can't handle the cuteness. - COURTESY BELLEVILLE AREA HUMANE SOCIETY
  • Courtesy Belleville Area Humane Society
  • Seriously, we can't handle the cuteness.

If you’re not really a long-distance racer, an alternate one-mile route is plotted for those who run for fun or want to walk. Dogs can participate, too, if registered to be timed. Awards are given out to the top three participants.

A block party isn’t going to happen due to COVID-19 concerns, but a costume contest takes place just before the parade starts. Costume categories are given out for best duo — either two pets or a pet and their owner — and most valuable solo pet. There are also categories for best group costume, three or more pets or any variation that has more than two participants, and best 2020-2021 themed costume. It costs $10 to walk in the parade, but it’s free to participate in the costume contest.

A press release promises “fun and prizes” at the end of the parade.

Registration for the races costs $30 up until October 16, but you can register on the day of the event for an additional $5. You can register online and view the route at bahs.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

