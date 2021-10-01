Saint Louis Science Center's Laser Light Shows are Back, Tickets On Sale Now

click to enlarge
A photo of the planetarium from the '60s. The Saint Louis Center is once again hosting their popular laser light shows.
The Saint Louis Science Center
’s (5050 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis; 314-289-4400)
popular classic laser light shows are back. After a successful run in July
, the show is launching once more with tickets on sale today, October 1.
Music includes hits from The Beatles, ‘90s alt-rock, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. The shows will play the music as laser artwork, “immersive lighting” and 3D atmospheric effects conquer the walls of the McDonnell Planetarium.
To add to the effect of the shows taking place while spooky season is in full swing, the lineup includes “Fright Light,” which will have music from Michael Jackson, Black Sabbath, Will Smith and more Halloween-type hits.
Shows take place from October 22 to October 31. Tickets are $10.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members, with proceeds helping support the center’s educational and STEAM programs. Parking is included. Purchase tickets online at slsc.org
.
The full lineup is listed below.
- October 22: The Beatles at 6 p.m., LaseRock Laser Light Show at 7:30 p.m.
- October 24: Queen at 6 p.m., ‘90s Alternative at 7:30 p.m.
- October 25: Led Zeppelin at 6 p.m., Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon at 7:30 p.m.
- October 28: Genesis at 6 p.m., Metallica at 7:30 p.m.
- October 29: Fright Light at 4:30 p.m., Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon at 6 p.m., Queen at 7:30 p.m.
- October 30: The Beatles at 4:30 p.m., Fright Light at 6 p.m., Grateful Dead at 7:30 p.m.
- October 31: LaseRock Laser Light Show at 6 p.m., Led Zeppelin at 7:30 p.m.
