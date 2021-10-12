Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

City Museum Partners With St. Louis Facebook Group For Halloween Game Night

Posted By on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM


Ditch game night at the house and enjoy the City Museum's take instead on October 15.

Adult Game Night: Halloween Edition is hosted by the City Museum (750 N 16th Street), in partnership with popular Facebook group "Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL." It’s a 21 and up event where there will be games, a DJ and plenty more to take part in. Game Night-goers will have full access to the interior of the City Museum. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m.



There will be a costume contest for attendees to take part in where the winner will receive an all-inclusive Rooftop Date for eight people. Any costume is welcome, just not anything that covers the eyes or has weapons.

The Dark Market is another addition to Adult Game Night and is the perfect place to shop spooky. Local vendors host the spot, and they promise a "spooky twist" to the City Museum Market.

After playing a couple of games and having some drinks, climb through the tunnels and reminisce on when you could scramble through them a lot more easily. Hit up the ten-story slide after stopping by the newly reopened Spider Web climber. Adventure through the Enchanted Caves and get your heart rate up with the Hall of Mirrors, all while listening to DJ Rico Steez.

The Game Night is part of a larger span of events, called "City Nights at the City Museum." Typically taking place on Friday nights, past events have included a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadow cast Flustered Mustard and a date night with St. Louis' popular bachelor, Colin O'Brien.

Tickets are on sale now on the City Museum website. It’s $25, but does not include the $10 City Museum parking. Parking is only available on a first-come, first-served basis while. A valid ID is required upon purchase and at entry. Masks are also required for those attending.
