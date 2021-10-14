Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Lemp Brewery Haunted House Is Now Open for Spooky Season

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge Keep an eye out behind you. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • screengrab via Google Maps
  • Keep an eye out behind you.

If you want to go to a real haunted house this year, check out the Lemp Brewery Haunted House (3500 Lemp Avenue) in Marine Villa.

Located just around the corner from the famous (and famously haunted) Lemp Mansion, the Lemp Brewery Haunted House offers creepy creatures in an area that is already known for its paranormal activity.



Built in 1868, the Lemp Mansion offers haunted tours and other creepy activities year-round and is rumored to be haunted because of the many deaths, suicides and scandals that have taken place there over the past two centuries.

SEE ALSO: The 20 Most Haunted Places in St. Louis

The Lemp Mansion Haunted House is located inside the underground caverns the area which were once used to store beer and host huge parties where it’s advertised that "no one can hear you scream."

It sound like a scary situation top to bottom and the website even says that guests will come face to face with demons and will have to “navigate confusing mazes inside the pitch black limestone cave.”

Yikes. That sounds terrifying just on its own even without ghosties. If you’re brave enough to try it, visit LempHauntedHouse.com to book your ticket.


