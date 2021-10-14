The Lemp Brewery Haunted House Is Now Open for Spooky Season

If you want to go to a real haunted house this year, check out the Lemp Brewery Haunted House(3500 Lemp Avenue) in Marine Villa.
Located just around the corner from the famous (and famously haunted) Lemp Mansion, the Lemp Brewery Haunted House offers creepy creatures in an area that is already known for its paranormal activity.
Built in 1868, the Lemp Mansion offers haunted tours and other creepy activities year-round and is rumored to be haunted because of the many deaths, suicides and scandals that have taken place there over the past two centuries.
The Lemp Mansion Haunted House is located inside the underground caverns the area which were once used to store beer and host huge parties where it’s advertised that "no one can hear you scream."
It sound like a scary situation top to bottom and the website even says that guests will come face to face with demons and will have to “navigate confusing mazes inside the pitch black limestone cave.”
Yikes. That sounds terrifying just on its own even without ghosties. If you’re brave enough to try it, visit LempHauntedHouse.com to book your ticket.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.