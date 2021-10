The Lemp Brewery Haunted House Is Now Open for Spooky Season

click to enlarge screengrab via Google Maps

If you want to go to ahaunted house this year, check out thein Marine Villa.Located just around the corner from the famous (and famously haunted) Lemp Mansion, the Lemp Brewery Haunted House offers creepy creatures in an area that is already known for its paranormal activity.Built in 1868, the Lemp Mansion offers haunted tours and other creepy activities year-round and is rumored to be haunted because of the many deaths, suicides and scandals that have taken place there over the past two centuries.The Lemp Mansion Haunted House is located inside the underground caverns the area which were once used to store beer and host huge parties where it’s advertised that "no one can hear you scream."It sound like a scary situation top to bottom and the website even says that guests will come face to face with demons and will have to “navigate confusing mazes inside the pitch black limestone cave.”Yikes. That sounds terrifying just on its own even without ghosties. If you’re brave enough to try it, visit LempHauntedHouse.com to book your ticket.