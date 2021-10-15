Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, October 15, 2021

Local Corn Maze Raises Thousands of Dollars for St. Louis Nursing Students

Posted By on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge The twelve acre maze, while fun for the family, raised money for healthcare students. - COURTESY ECKERT'S FARMS
  • Courtesy Eckert's Farms
  • The twelve acre maze, while fun for the family, raised money for healthcare students.

Finding your way through a corn maze may be one of the most frustrating fall activities, but no matter how difficult or how many cuss words are spewed when you meet a dead end, at least you’ll have a sense of accomplishment.

Eckert’s Farm in Millstadt (2719 Eckert Orchard Lane; 618-233-0513) can give you two reasons to feel accomplished: Those who visited the corn maze in September raised over $10,000 for healthcare workers.



After a call was put out in the spring for a healthcare centered corn maze design, the farm got to work, planting their corn in a shape of the caduceus — the well-known medical symbol — along with the word “heroes.”

Spanning twelve acres, the nod to our healthcare workers is a notable token of appreciation in itself, but Eckert’s took it one step further. The farm donated $1 to the Friends of St. Louis Municipal School of Nursing Scholarship for each ticket sold to the maze in September.

The scholarship aims to support “aspiring healthcare heroes,” according to a press release from the farm. The website for the scholarship program says the funds can be applied to programs at the Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing, Saint Louis University School of Nursing or the St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. It’s given to students who demonstrate financial need.

Funds raised totaled $10,472.

Eckert’s opened their pumpkin patches on September 25, alongside a wide range of fall activities. The Millstadt location boasts bonfires, a 70-foot underground slide, mini-golf and a playground, a pumpkin cannon show, pig races on the weekends and a petting zoo. Millstadt also has pick-your-own-pumpkins or apples and haunted wagon rides until October 30. The corn maze is open for two more weeks.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
