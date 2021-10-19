Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

St. Louis International Film Festival Returns This Year With a Hybrid Format

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM

The St. Louis International Film Festival is returning to in-person screenings and adds some virtual films, too.
  • RFT File Photo
  • The St. Louis International Film Festival is returning to in-person screenings and adds some virtual films, too.

The Tivoli Theatre — along with many others — will open their doors once more for the St. Louis International Film Festival beginning in November. The St. Louis International Film Festival has announced its line-up and dates for the 30th year.

With over 400 shorts and features, the movies range from documentaries to American indie films. Taking place on November 4 and running until the 21, film buffs can enjoy showings of the films both in person and online. Screenings will span five separate venues, each having set dates on when films will be shown. Cinephiles can also enjoy showings online through SLIFF partner Eventive, although not all the films will be available. On the flip side, however, only certain movies will be accessible virtually.



The event will require masks and proof of vaccination for in-person screenings.

“The 2021 SLIFF offers an especially impressive array of the year’s most heralded films,” a press release details, “including selections from such destination fests as Sundance, Berlin, SXSW, Hot Docs, Tribeca, Cannes, Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York.”

Kicking off the festival’s showings is a Missouri-based documentary Procession, directed by Robert Greene. Six Kansas City men who survived childhood sexual assault from Catholic priests and clergy are at the center of the film, working through their trauma. At the end of the screening, some of the film’s subjects will participate in a Q&A session. Greene is also slated to win SLIFF’s Contemporary Cinema Award.

Two other filmmakers will also be honored: Deborah Riley Draper — a documentarian whose film Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is showing at the festival — will receive the Women in Film award, and native St. Louisan Nina Gilden Seavey will receive the Charles Guggenheim Cinema St. Louis Award.

Washington University’s Brown Hall Auditorium will host films on the weekends of November. 5 and 6, 12 through 14 and on the 19 through 21. Webster University's Winifred Moore Auditorium has the reels from November 5 until the 14. For two nights, November 4 and 11, the Contemporary Art Museum will have screenings of films.

Catch some flashbacks with the six Golden Anniversaries screenings that will feature films from 1971 at St. Louis Public Library’s Central Library Auditorium weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning November 6 and ending on November 21.

In-person screenings will be held at Tivoli Theatre from November 4 through the 14 and November 18 through the 21 on all three screens of the venue.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $11 for Cinema St. Louis members and students with valid photo IDs. There are also passes available for purchase that give you access to multiple screenings.

The St. Louis Film Festival also runs several discounted or free events “to maximize the fest’s outreach into the community and to make the event affordable to all,” a press release says. St. Louis-area schools have access to free screenings through the Georgia Frontiere Cinema for Students Program. There are 31 free in-person programs this year, which includes all screenings at the St. Louis Public Library, the Contemporary Art Museum and Washington University.

View more information, the movie lineup and purchase tickets on cinemastlouis.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
