The Angad Arts Hotel Seeks Local Artists' Work to Put on Display This November

The Angad Arts Hotel wants your artwork.
Yellow is one of the brightest colors of the palette. It can represent happiness, sunshine, youth, but the Angad Arts Hotel wants to know what it means to you.
One of our Best of St. Louis picks
, Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive)
is seeking submissions for its fifth bi-annual art exhibition, titled Curious?
This will be the first time the hotel chose a theme for the artwork call. The exhibit will open on November 17 and will be displayed until April 2022.
Within the walls of the hotel, guests are assigned to one of the 146 rooms dedicated to a certain color. Green, red, blue or yellow are all options on the table for visitors, depending on what mood they are in. This year’s exhibit correlates with the “curiosity yellow” room, something the exhibit hopes to continue in the future with the different colors. Pieces should reflect the color yellow or an artist’s personal curiosity — whether that’s through a new medium, an old inspiration or what curiosity means to you.
The exhibit aims to acquire artwork “that pushes the boundaries of what we know and how we see the world while also encouraging education, exploration, and asking questions about one’s surroundings,” a press release details.
Artists are welcome to come from anywhere up to a 200 mile radius from the hotel. Vanessa Rudloff, the arts relations manager, says it's “rewarding” to give local artists a platform to showcase their work.
“We’re proud to provide local artists with the chance for their works to be seen and to showcase our city’s diverse talent to everyone who walks the halls of the hotel,” Rudloff said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud when a guest admires a piece of art or purchases a piece to take home from the exhibition.”
Artwork chosen by the hotel has the potential to be sold. There will also be an opening reception for the chosen artists, promotions by the hotel and the pieces will also be added in the Angad Arts Hotel’s digital archives.
Submissions are open until midnight on October 31. Application fees are waived for the first 50 artists, but will be $35 per artist after that. View more information or submit your artwork on angardartshotel.com
.
