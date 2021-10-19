Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The Angad Arts Hotel Seeks Local Artists' Work to Put on Display This November

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge The Angad Arts Hotel wants your artwork. - GOOGLE EARTH
  • GOOGLE EARTH
  • The Angad Arts Hotel wants your artwork.

Yellow is one of the brightest colors of the palette. It can represent happiness, sunshine, youth, but the Angad Arts Hotel wants to know what it means to you.

One of our Best of St. Louis picks, Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive) is seeking submissions for its fifth bi-annual art exhibition, titled Curious? This will be the first time the hotel chose a theme for the artwork call. The exhibit will open on November 17 and will be displayed until April 2022.



Within the walls of the hotel, guests are assigned to one of the 146 rooms dedicated to a certain color. Green, red, blue or yellow are all options on the table for visitors, depending on what mood they are in. This year’s exhibit correlates with the “curiosity yellow” room, something the exhibit hopes to continue in the future with the different colors. Pieces should reflect the color yellow or an artist’s personal curiosity — whether that’s through a new medium, an old inspiration or what curiosity means to you.

The exhibit aims to acquire artwork “that pushes the boundaries of what we know and how we see the world while also encouraging education, exploration, and asking questions about one’s surroundings,” a press release details.

Artists are welcome to come from anywhere up to a 200 mile radius from the hotel. Vanessa Rudloff, the arts relations manager, says it's “rewarding” to give local artists a platform to showcase their work.

“We’re proud to provide local artists with the chance for their works to be seen and to showcase our city’s diverse talent to everyone who walks the halls of the hotel,” Rudloff said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud when a guest admires a piece of art or purchases a piece to take home from the exhibition.”

Artwork chosen by the hotel has the potential to be sold. There will also be an opening reception for the chosen artists, promotions by the hotel and the pieces will also be added in the Angad Arts Hotel’s digital archives.

Submissions are open until midnight on October 31. Application fees are waived for the first 50 artists, but will be $35 per artist after that. View more information or submit your artwork on angardartshotel.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis International Film Festival Returns This Year With a Hybrid Format Read More

  2. The Lemp Brewery Haunted House Is Now Open for Spooky Season Read More

  3. Local Corn Maze Raises Thousands of Dollars for St. Louis Nursing Students Read More

  4. VIDEO: Mizzou Reveals Terrifying New Cheerleader Read More

  5. The Rep's Production of The Gradient Grapples With Whether Apologies Are Enough Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation