Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Extends St. Louis Stay

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge Visitors watch as Starry Night comes alive. - PHUONG BUI
  • PHUONG BUI
  • Visitors watch as Starry Night comes alive.

As images swirl and change at the Starry Night Pavilion (1155 Galleria Parkway), it’s hard not to get goosebumps while standing in Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has brought St. Louis a new way to observe the artist’s masterpieces, and now, it’ll be staying a little longer than anticipated.

SEE ALSO: The Beautiful ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ Exhibit Has Arrived in St. Louis [PHOTOS]



Originally slated to leave the state on November 21, the exhibit announced it’ll stay put until January 2, 2022. A press release cited "immense popularity and high demand" for the extension. Organizers of the event expressed gratitude and excitement that the exhibit has received such positive acclaim from St. Louisans.

Co-producer Justin Paquin said in a statement he was “thrilled” by the reviews and looked forward to more fans being able to see the show. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by a team of people at Montreal’s Normal Studio, including creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud.

“We are so grateful and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience,” St-Arnaud commented in a press release. “Since its early inception, we knew we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do and it makes all the hard work worth it.”

Alongside the extension, the exhibit announced an effort to “keep live alive.” A $5,000 grant will be given to one St. Louis-area high school for the creative arts. It’s a partnership between the exhibit and nonprofit Keep Live Alive Saint Louis that “serves to keep the Arts alive in St. Louis,” according to their website. High schools are encouraged to apply at keeplivealivestl.org.

Yoga classes are also offered at the exhibit on Thursdays until November 11.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with four entry times available each hour. Tickets range in price from $24.99 to a VIP package at $93.99. Visit vangoghstlouis.com to purchase tickets.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
