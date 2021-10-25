Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 25, 2021

9 Mile Garden Transforms Into 'Haunted Garden' This Halloween

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM

Things are getting spooky at the 9 Mile Garden. - COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
  • COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
  • Things are getting spooky at the 9 Mile Garden.

With Halloween coming in hot this week, panic mode might start to set in if you don’t have plans to mark the end of spooky season. If trick-or-treating with your kids around the neighborhood doesn’t sound right, but staying home to watch scary movies seems a bit too Scream for you, 9 Mile Garden might have hit the sweet spot.

This Sunday, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road) transforms for a day into the “Haunted Garden.” From 4 p.m. to midnight, the garden turns into a Halloween heaven with scary movies, trick-or-treating and more.



The first half of the day is for the littles with the food truck garden putting a haunted maze up to explore. The Monster Squad plays on the big screen at 4 p.m. for those who'd rather settle in with a less-scary flick while still enjoying the Halloween ambiance. Magicians, psychics and tarot card readers will also be able to offer you glimpses of the future or amaze you with their tricks. And if you’re trying to amplify your kid’s stash of candy for the holiday, the food trucks and local businesses will be passing out treats.

SEE ALSO: Haunted Houses, Pumpkin Patches and More Halloween Spots to Visit in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Cross over, children, as all are welcome to a showing of Poltergeist on the big screen starting at 7 p.m. to kick off the adult portion of the evening.

Adults will also have a way to cash in at the event and have fun this Halloween. An adult costume contest is happening and offers up $100 to the best dressed. Things will keep going bump in the night from 9 p.m. to midnight with a late night DJ, as well as free spirits and beer samples throughout the evening. Gift card giveaways are also happening throughout the night.

Entry to the Haunted Garden is free, and food and beverage are available for purchase. Find more information on 9milegarden.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Extends St. Louis Stay Read More

  2. The Angad Arts Hotel Seeks Local Artists' Work to Put on Display This November Read More

  3. St. Louis International Film Festival Returns This Year With a Hybrid Format Read More

  4. Saint Louis Science Center's Laser Light Shows are Back, Tickets On Sale Now Read More

  5. The Lemp Brewery Haunted House Is Now Open for Spooky Season Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation