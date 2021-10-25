9 Mile Garden Transforms Into 'Haunted Garden' This Halloween

-
COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
Things are getting spooky at the 9 Mile Garden.
With Halloween coming in hot this week, panic mode might start to set in if you don’t have plans to mark the end of spooky season. If trick-or-treating with your kids around the neighborhood doesn’t sound right, but staying home to watch scary movies seems a bit too Scream
for you, 9 Mile Garden might have hit the sweet spot.
This Sunday, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road)
transforms for a day into the “Haunted Garden.” From 4 p.m. to midnight, the garden turns into a Halloween heaven with scary movies, trick-or-treating and more.
The first half of the day is for the littles with the food truck garden putting a haunted maze up to explore. The Monster Squad
plays on the big screen at 4 p.m. for those who'd rather settle in with a less-scary flick while still enjoying the Halloween ambiance. Magicians, psychics and tarot card readers will also be able to offer you glimpses of the future or amaze you with their tricks. And if you’re trying to amplify your kid’s stash of candy for the holiday, the food trucks and local businesses will be passing out treats.
Cross over, children, as all are welcome to a showing of Poltergeist
on the big screen starting at 7 p.m. to kick off the adult portion of the evening.
Adults will also have a way to cash in at the event and have fun this Halloween. An adult costume contest is happening and offers up $100 to the best dressed. Things will keep going bump in the night from 9 p.m. to midnight with a late night DJ, as well as free spirits and beer samples throughout the evening. Gift card giveaways are also happening throughout the night.
Entry to the Haunted Garden is free, and food and beverage are available for purchase. Find more information on 9milegarden.com
.
