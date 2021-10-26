City Foundry to Open Mini-Golf Spot with 'Nightclub Vibe' in 2022

Puttshack has signed a lease with the City Foundry.
St. Louis mini golf lovers, rejoice: The City Foundry(3730 Foundry Way), is getting a place to putt-putt your heart out — and it’ll be here by next fall.
Puttshack, a “tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink,” has signed a lease with the St. Louis spot, according to a press release. It’ll occupy the 26,500-square-foot space once reserved for Punchbowl Social, a virtual reality game space that fell on pandemic hard times and was unable to pull through with its St. Louis plans. Puttshack currently operates in Atlanta, Georgia — as well as having three locations in London — and is about to open an additional location in Oak Brook, Illinois in November.
“The City Foundry’s innovation-driven, community-focused vision was an immediate draw and perfectly aligned with our own company values,” Dave Diamond, president of Puttshack, said in a statement. “As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can’t wait to bring Puttshack to St. Louis.”
East of the Food Hall, a press release says the space will take up two stories with a mezzanine overlooking the entire first floor and the interior will be designed to have a "high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe."
Four courses are planned for the area, with each being highly competitive and tech-heavy. The games have automated scoring so players can ditch paper scorecards in exchange for the balls keeping track of the game, which will then email you your team's scores at the end. The courses also include interactive games at each course and bonus point opportunities.
Games aren’t the only focus of Puttshack, though. A full cocktail bar is planned, as well as a menu with a “globally inspired” dining menu, the press release says. Puttshack’s Atlanta menu ranges widely with appetizers like shiitake mushroom pot stickers and crispy popcorn cauliflower, while the listed entrees include a variety of flatbreads, salads and sandwiches.
“With the help of our partners at Pace Properties, we’re excited to add Puttshack as another first-to-the-area, curated experience at City Foundry STL,” Will Smith of City Foundry STL says in a statement. “You’ll likely have fond memories of playing mini golf as a kid, but Puttshack offers that experience to St. Louis in a new and refreshed way. Puttshack is yet another opportunity to be seen and to find something new in our space.”
The space is slated for an opening date in early fall, but may be opening as soon as July of 2022. Visit puttshack.com to see how the game works in its Atlanta space and stay tuned for updates.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.