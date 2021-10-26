Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Holiday Lights at Grant's Farm Tickets on Sale Now

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM

Twinkle Time is upon us.

If you’re looking to get the kids out of the house this holiday season without exposing them to COVID cooties, the drive-through Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm (10501 Gravois Road, 314-577-2626) event is a great option to explore.

It goes like this: You make a reservation for which night you’d like to roll through, you pack up the car with the kids and blankets and snacks, then you tune in the radio to holiday songs and slow-roll yourselves through a twinkling paradise.



The lights span over 280 acres, so there are countless scenes to see just outside your car windows. Kids can keep their eye out for all of their Grants Farm favorites, too, including the massive and majestic Clydesdales.

The cost is $39.00 to $49.00 per car and the event runs from November 19, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Some dates are already starting to sell out, so jump in and book your spot early if you already know which date you’d prefer.

Visit GrantsFarm.com for more information or to secure your ticket.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
