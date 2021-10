'Laumeier After Dark' Offers Perfect Date Night With Food Trucks And Art

RFT file photo

On November 6, you can explore Laumeier Sculpture Parklate into the night and enjoy all of the magic that moonlight has to offer.Though the favorite St. Louis spot usually closes at around 8:30, on November 6 it will stay open until 10 p.m. as part of theevent. The party starts at 4 p.m. and will offer music, food trucks, a market and special art installations brought in just for the event.Visitors are encouraged to bring along flashlights and hike the many trails of the park to take in all of the sights in a whole new light.In addition to seeing installations from Maria and Max Cassilly, Ann Johnson, and Kelly Jimenez and Alejandro Franco, guests can make a night of it by grabbing dinner from food trucks like Sando Shack, Coffee Culture, Cha Cha Chow and Beer Outside.Combine art and food trucks with live music and a market and you have one heck of a fun outdoor date night.Visit LaumeierSculpturePark.org for more details.