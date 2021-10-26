Show You're From the Lou and Proud With New Nelly and Arch Apparel Collab

We know, we know, you’re from the Lou and you’re proud. You have every right to be. But, instead of shouting Nelly’s lyrics every time someone asks you where you’re from, wouldn’t it be much easier to just point to your shirt?
Arch Apparel — fresh off a St. Lunatics collection
— has made that entirely possible. In a collaboration with Nelly, you'll now be able to wear the unofficial catchphrase of St. Louis on your body.
The new clothing line was announced last night and is causing quite the stir — which is expected when two St. Louis staples collide. Arch Apparel wrote that the line has been "long awaited," and if social media is any indication, they are very correct. Over 3,500 people have liked the post and are celebrating in the comment section, but are also dumbfounded on which piece to buy first.
Shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and hats are all available for presale, with the store promising to get the order in before Nelly’s birthday concert in Ballpark Village next week. Phrases “I’m From the Lou and I'm Proud,” “Hot in Herrre” and “Stompin’ in my AF1s” are all available on shirts, as well as some with Nelly’s face or the Arch in the background. There’s even a shirt with Nelly’s grill printed on a smiling emoji.
The line ships worldwide but will be available for pick up in stores if you don’t want to wait. Hats run at about $28 and t-shirts cost $32 to $35. Sweatshirts and hoodies sell anywhere from $55 to $60. Order yours online at archapparel.com
If sales go well, maybe Nelly will be able to buy a new, non-crumbling mansion
with his cut of the profits.
