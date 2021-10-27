Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

St. Louis City Recreation Centers Host Halloween Events This Week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge Get the candy bags ready. - FLICKR / ERICA MINTON

Serious candy hauls require some heavy hitting of houses during the Halloween season. Yet, finding the perfect spot for your kiddos to trick or treat safely can be difficult, especially when it comes to busy streets and COVID germs.

The city of St. Louis is hoping to solve your family’s problem by providing a “fun, safe space” at five recreation centers for families to enjoy the Halloween spirit.



“Our staff has worked hard to make our recreation centers places where communities can come together, especially around holiday events,” Greg Hayes, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division Director, said in a statement. “I encourage anyone looking to celebrate Halloween to stop by one of our events this season.”

The city is hosting multiple trunk-or-treats, haunted halls and houses, dances and candy giveaways.

There are two recreation centers with scheduled events for October 28: One at 12th and Park (1410 S Tucker Boulevard) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and one at Marquette (4025 Minnesota Avenue) from 4 to 6 p.m. Marquette’s event is a trunk or treat, while the recreation center at 12th and Park features a haunted locker room, as well as a dance and treats.

On October 29, three separate events take place. Tandy Recreation Center (4206 Kennerly Avenue) will turn into a haunted house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wohl Recreation Center (1515 N Kingshighway Boulevard) is having a trunk or treat from 6 to 8:30 p.m., while Buder Recreation Center (2900 Hickory Street) is doing a candy giveaway from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Here’s hoping you gave your kid a sturdy bag for all the candy they’ll be hauling.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. City Foundry to Open Mini-Golf Spot with 'Nightclub Vibe' in 2022 Read More

  2. 'Laumeier After Dark' Offers Perfect Date Night With Food Trucks And Art Read More

  3. Show You're From the Lou and Proud With New Nelly and Arch Apparel Collab Read More

  4. Holiday Lights at Grant's Farm Tickets on Sale Now Read More

  5. 9 Mile Garden Transforms Into 'Haunted Garden' This Halloween Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation