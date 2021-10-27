St. Louis City Recreation Centers Host Halloween Events This Week

click to enlarge Flickr / Erica Minton

Get the candy bags ready.

Serious candy hauls require some heavy hitting of houses during the Halloween season. Yet, finding the perfect spot for your kiddos to trick or treat safely can be difficult, especially when it comes to busy streets and COVID germs.The city of St. Louis is hoping to solve your family’s problem by providing a “fun, safe space” at five recreation centers for families to enjoy the Halloween spirit.“Our staff has worked hard to make our recreation centers places where communities can come together, especially around holiday events,” Greg Hayes, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division Director, said in a statement. “I encourage anyone looking to celebrate Halloween to stop by one of our events this season.”The city is hosting multiple trunk-or-treats, haunted halls and houses, dances and candy giveaways.There are two recreation centers with scheduled events for October 28: One atfrom 5 to 7:30 p.m. and one atfrom 4 to 6 p.m. Marquette’s event is a trunk or treat, while the recreation center at 12th and Park features a haunted locker room, as well as a dance and treats.On October 29, three separate events take place.will turn into a haunted house from 5 to 7 p.m.is having a trunk or treat from 6 to 8:30 p.m., whileis doing a candy giveaway from 5 to 7:30 p.m.Here’s hoping you gave your kid a sturdy bag for all the candy they’ll be hauling.