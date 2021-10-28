Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Central West End Halloween Party Returns, Offering Some Serious Cash

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge The Central West End Halloween Party returns. - STEVE TRUESDELL
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
  • The Central West End Halloween Party returns.

Grab your masks, your costume and get ready to party: The Central West End’s Halloween party is back on this year and it’s shaping up to be a good time.

Billed as the “Legendary CWE Halloween Party,” the party takes place on Maryland and Euclid Avenues, with the festivities running all day on October 30. The adults-only portion of the event, however, begins at 6 p.m., featuring a costume contest, hula hoop and fire dancers, and a DJ to soundtrack the night.



There’s $6,000 up for grabs in cash and prizes for the costume contest: First place will take home $2,500, second place wins $1,000, third place gets $500, and those who place fourth through tenth will get $200. Contestants have to pay a $25 registration fee — or $50 for a group costume — and be eighteen years old to participate.

But, if you want somewhere to bring your kids, the Central West End has you covered, too. Starting at 11 a.m., kids can get in on the fun with a costume parade on Walter and McPherson. Cinderella herself will be pulled in her carriage for the parade if you have fellow princesses hoping to catch a glimpse of her glass slippers.

The littles can also help themselves to crafts, a free balloon animal or get their face painted after the parade. Pumpkins are also on site if the kiddos haven’t had their fill of Halloween decorations.

Pets are also invited to the party with the Central West End at 1 p.m. The neighborhood hosts a contest and parade for the furry friends; the cutest, funniest and most creative costumes win Central West End Bucks. While not cash, the bucks can be used at numerous Central West End businesses.

As the sun sets, the party switches to adults-only, so hire a babysitter, put on a mask and close out spooky season with a bang. View more information on the party at cwescene.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
