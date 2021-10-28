VIDEO: Humans Lose Hot Dog Contest Against St. Louis Shelter Dogs in Viral TikTok

Dogs are man's best friend, but it turns out they're also our fiercest competitors: The dogs at Gateway Pet Guardians' animal shelter completely annihilated their caretakers in a viral hot dog contest.
To the tune of “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent, six staffers and five dogs go toe to paw in a hot dog catching contest. The TikTok has received over two million views and 300,000 likes on the site and is even going viral on Reddit.
In what didn’t even seem to be a close race, Kiwi versus Dr. Ed at the start of the video, and blows him out of the water as she swiftly catches the hot dog as Ed fumbles his. Each staff member takes a shot at catching the hot dog, with one coming close to tying the race up at the end, but ultimately missing the shot at the last moment.
In perhaps the most comedic moment of the video, Scooby bails on staffer Daphne, leaving a hot dog to hit her squarely in the forehead. Gateway Pet Guardian pups: Two; staffers: Zero.
The video was brought on as a fundraising tool for Gateway Pet Guardians, an East St. Louis animal shelter. A fundraising goal of $130,000 was set, with donors matching each dollar in order to double the donations. The shelter has since exceeded their goal, but is accepting donations for a few more days.
You can donate to Gateway Pet Guardians here. Hopefully, a rematch for the humans to redeem themselves will be planned for the future — but we’ll still be cheering Kiwi on.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
