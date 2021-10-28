Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 28, 2021

VIDEO: Humans Lose Hot Dog Contest Against St. Louis Shelter Dogs in Viral TikTok

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 12:10 PM


Dogs are man's best friend, but it turns out they're also our fiercest competitors: The dogs at Gateway Pet Guardians' animal shelter completely annihilated their caretakers in a viral hot dog contest.

To the tune of “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent, six staffers and five dogs go toe to paw in a hot dog catching contest. The TikTok has received over two million views and 300,000 likes on the site and is even going viral on Reddit.



In what didn’t even seem to be a close race, Kiwi versus Dr. Ed at the start of the video, and blows him out of the water as she swiftly catches the hot dog as Ed fumbles his. Each staff member takes a shot at catching the hot dog, with one coming close to tying the race up at the end, but ultimately missing the shot at the last moment.

In perhaps the most comedic moment of the video, Scooby bails on staffer Daphne, leaving a hot dog to hit her squarely in the forehead. Gateway Pet Guardian pups: Two; staffers: Zero.

The video was brought on as a fundraising tool for Gateway Pet Guardians, an East St. Louis animal shelter. A fundraising goal of $130,000 was set, with donors matching each dollar in order to double the donations. The shelter has since exceeded their goal, but is accepting donations for a few more days.

You can donate to Gateway Pet Guardians here. Hopefully, a rematch for the humans to redeem themselves will be planned for the future — but we’ll still be cheering Kiwi on.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis City Recreation Centers Host Halloween Events This Week Read More

  2. City Foundry to Open Mini-Golf Spot with 'Nightclub Vibe' in 2022 Read More

  3. 'Laumeier After Dark' Offers Perfect Date Night With Food Trucks And Art Read More

  4. Show You're From the Lou and Proud With New Nelly and Arch Apparel Collab Read More

  5. Holiday Lights at Grant's Farm Tickets on Sale Now Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation