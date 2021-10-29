Go Karts on Ice Experience Is Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge
Hidden Media Network
It's go karting... but on the rocks.
Driving go karts on a track is fun, but driving go karts on ice sounds even better. It’s called “Ice Karting” and it looks fun and slightly dangerous (but in the fun way).
In St. Louis, you’ll be able to try it out for yourself soon at Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Drive, 314-452-2244)
in Maryland Heights, right near Riverport
The ice karting event will include a custom-made ice track, obstacles you’ll have to steer around and crazy racing outfits that you can wear so you can “race around the track in style.”
Hidden Media Network
Fancy.
But if racing isn’t your thing, they’ll have other ways to entertain yourself on site including curling and hockey shooting.
And did we mention the alcohol? You can also grab a cocktail at the event, which will offer ice luges for maximum fun.
The event runs from March 17 through March 20, 2022. Tickets are available now at ExploreHidden.com
and cost $55.00 per person.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Hidden Media Network
Rev those engines.
