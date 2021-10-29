Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, October 29, 2021

Go Karts on Ice Experience Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge It's go karting... but on the rocks. - HIDDEN MEDIA NETWORK
  • Hidden Media Network
  • It's go karting... but on the rocks.

Driving go karts on a track is fun, but driving go karts on ice sounds even better. It’s called “Ice Karting” and it looks fun and slightly dangerous (but in the fun way).

In St. Louis, you’ll be able to try it out for yourself soon at Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Drive, 314-452-2244) in Maryland Heights, right near Riverport.



The ice karting event will include a custom-made ice track, obstacles you’ll have to steer around and crazy racing outfits that you can wear so you can “race around the track in style.”

click to enlarge Fancy. - HIDDEN MEDIA NETWORK
  • Hidden Media Network
  • Fancy.

But if racing isn’t your thing, they’ll have other ways to entertain yourself on site including curling and hockey shooting.

And did we mention the alcohol? You can also grab a cocktail at the event, which will offer ice luges for maximum fun.

The event runs from March 17 through March 20, 2022. Tickets are available now at ExploreHidden.com and cost $55.00 per person.

click to enlarge Rev those engines. - HIDDEN MEDIA NETWORK
  • Hidden Media Network
  • Rev those engines.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
