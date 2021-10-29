Send RFT a Picture of Your Halloween Decorations to Share With St. Louis

click to enlarge JAIME LEES

This Halloween you might go out to visit a friend and find yourself on Abbey Road.

When we’ve been out driving around lately, we’ve noticed that it seems like the Halloween decorations this year are particularly awesome. With more people spending time at home during the pandemic, it looks like St. Louisans have also found more time to make their houses look extra spooky this season.We’d love to see all of the cool things you’ve done to decorate your yard this year. If you send us a photo of your current decorations, we’ll work on getting them into a collection of cool St. Louis Halloween houses.Don’t send us your address or anything, just a nicepicture of your house or yard informat. If you’d like to include your name with the photo, please let us know when you send in the email.Send photos to: