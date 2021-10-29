Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 29, 2021

Send RFT a Picture of Your Halloween Decorations to Share With St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge This Halloween you might go out to visit a friend and find yourself on Abbey Road. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • This Halloween you might go out to visit a friend and find yourself on Abbey Road.

When we’ve been out driving around lately, we’ve noticed that it seems like the Halloween decorations this year are particularly awesome. With more people spending time at home during the pandemic, it looks like St. Louisans have also found more time to make their houses look extra spooky this season.

We’d love to see all of the cool things you’ve done to decorate your yard this year. If you send us a photo of your current decorations, we’ll work on getting them into a collection of cool St. Louis Halloween houses.



Don’t send us your address or anything, just a nice horizontal picture of your house or yard in .jpg format. If you’d like to include your name with the photo, please let us know when you send in the email.

Send photos to: SendToRFT@RiverfrontTimes.com

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trixie Mattel Has Emergency Surgery in St. Louis Read More

  2. VIDEO: Humans Lose Hot Dog Contest Against St. Louis Shelter Dogs in Viral TikTok Read More

  3. Central West End Halloween Party Returns, Offering Some Serious Cash Read More

  4. City Foundry to Open Mini-Golf Spot with 'Nightclub Vibe' in 2022 Read More

  5. St. Louis City Recreation Centers Host Halloween Events This Week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation