Internationally Acclaimed Street Artist to Paint Mural at the City Foundry STL

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy City Foundry
-
CASE Maclaim paints a mural at the City Foundry this week.
The City Foundry STL (3730 Foundry Way)
is going global — sort of. International artist CASE Maclaim, who is also known as Andres Von Chrzanowski, will paint a large-scale mural this week just under where Fresh Thyme Market will be.
A press release details the painting will “evoke a sense of community that the City Foundry exemplifies.” The City Foundry partnered with Tampa, Florida art gallery CASS Contemporary in order to bring Maclaim’s art to St. Louis. Cassie Greatens, owner of CASS Contemporary, says her gallery is honored to be part of the City Foundry’s art programming and “can’t wait” for the mural to be put on display for St. Louis to see.
“We were drawn to the idea behind City Foundry STL,” Greatens says in a statement. “We believe that art brings people together, so when we learned about Will and Steve Smith’s vision of celebrating the St. Louis community, we knew this would be a perfect opportunity for public artwork.”
Maclaim specializes in combining photorealism with tones of surrealism through using spray paint, achieving a life-like graffiti look that’s become his signature. Originally from Germany, Maclaim has had his paintings across the globe. Will Smith of City Foundry’s parent company New + Found says in a statement that the gallery took the vision of what the City Foundry wanted and “exceeded our expectations.”
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Craig Allen Schultz (@b4_flight)
-
CASE Maclaim works on “The Unsung Hero” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“It is an honor to have someone as talented as CASE Maclaim come to our home and leave a lasting mark right in the heart of our city,” Smith says in a statement. “We’ve always said City Foundry STL is a place to be experienced with all five of your senses, and this mural will be yet another way people can connect through the shared appreciation of art.”
Two events will take place in celebration of the foundry’s new mural. Teaming up with local group #314Together
, the City Foundry will host a block party called “In A Way: A Takeover for the Arts.” The party takes place on November 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. where the almost-completed mural will be on display, as well as other art organizations and artists offering additional experiences at the party.
Eight to ten artists will sell their artwork in front of the Food Hall. Free to attend, the event is open to everyone, but there also is a VIP experience if you want to register on Eventbrite
.
The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive)
is also hosting their own event with Maclaim on November 4. The artist will speak about what inspired his piece at the City Foundry in addition to his previous work. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Reservations are required through Eventbrite.com
.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.