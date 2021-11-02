Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Internationally Acclaimed Street Artist to Paint Mural at the City Foundry STL

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge CASE Maclaim paints a mural at the City Foundry this week. - COURTESY CITY FOUNDRY
  • Courtesy City Foundry
  • CASE Maclaim paints a mural at the City Foundry this week.

The City Foundry STL (3730 Foundry Way) is going global — sort of. International artist CASE Maclaim, who is also known as Andres Von Chrzanowski, will paint a large-scale mural this week just under where Fresh Thyme Market will be.

A press release details the painting will “evoke a sense of community that the City Foundry exemplifies.” The City Foundry partnered with Tampa, Florida art gallery CASS Contemporary in order to bring Maclaim’s art to St. Louis. Cassie Greatens, owner of CASS Contemporary, says her gallery is honored to be part of the City Foundry’s art programming and “can’t wait” for the mural to be put on display for St. Louis to see.



“We were drawn to the idea behind City Foundry STL,” Greatens says in a statement. “We believe that art brings people together, so when we learned about Will and Steve Smith’s vision of celebrating the St. Louis community, we knew this would be a perfect opportunity for public artwork.”

Maclaim specializes in combining photorealism with tones of surrealism through using spray paint, achieving a life-like graffiti look that’s become his signature. Originally from Germany, Maclaim has had his paintings across the globe. Will Smith of City Foundry’s parent company New + Found says in a statement that the gallery took the vision of what the City Foundry wanted and “exceeded our expectations.”
click to enlarge CASE Maclaim works on “The Unsung Hero” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - COURTESY OF CRAIG ALLEN SCHULTZ (@B4_FLIGHT)
  • Courtesy of Craig Allen Schultz (@b4_flight)
  • CASE Maclaim works on “The Unsung Hero” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“It is an honor to have someone as talented as CASE Maclaim come to our home and leave a lasting mark right in the heart of our city,” Smith says in a statement. “We’ve always said City Foundry STL is a place to be experienced with all five of your senses, and this mural will be yet another way people can connect through the shared appreciation of art.”

Two events will take place in celebration of the foundry’s new mural. Teaming up with local group #314Together, the City Foundry will host a block party called “In A Way: A Takeover for the Arts.” The party takes place on November 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. where the almost-completed mural will be on display, as well as other art organizations and artists offering additional experiences at the party.

Eight to ten artists will sell their artwork in front of the Food Hall. Free to attend, the event is open to everyone, but there also is a VIP experience if you want to register on Eventbrite.

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive) is also hosting their own event with Maclaim on November 4. The artist will speak about what inspired his piece at the City Foundry in addition to his previous work. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Reservations are required through Eventbrite.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trixie Mattel Has Emergency Surgery in St. Louis Read More

  2. Missouri Botanical Garden's 'Garden Glow' Returns Next Week Read More

  3. Go Karts on Ice Experience Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

  4. VIDEO: Humans Lose Hot Dog Contest Against St. Louis Shelter Dogs in Viral TikTok Read More

  5. Send RFT a Picture of Your Halloween Decorations to Share With St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation