Missouri Botanical Garden's 'Garden Glow' Returns Next Week

Garden Glow returns to make evenings merry and bright.
One of the staple St. Louis holiday season events will be making its return in a little over a week. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Garden Glow (4344 Shaw Boulevard) is set to bless our eyeballs beginning on November 13.
More than one million lights will dazzle as you walk through the garden. The botanical garden’s website also promises “fun new experiences” along with photo opportunities, s’mores and festive drinks.
Photo opportunities include posing behind holiday frames or an inflatable snow globe in designated photo areas. Of course, pictures are encouraged everywhere in the garden. Santa Claus will also make several appearances at the garden in his sleigh at the Linnaean Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m. on certain days in November and December.
The Garden Glow requires masks for those older than five upon entry and exit, as well as indoors. Masks are recommended outside.
Tickets are available to purchase now. Non-members older than thirteen pay $18 for non-peak times and $20 during peak times, while children’s tickets cost $10. Members’ tickets begin at $14 and may cost as much as $16; prices for members’ children under thirteen begin at $3 and cost up to $8. The Garden Glow opens at 5 p.m. each night and lets its last guests in beginning at 8:30 p.m.
On some Wednesday nights, however, children get in for $3 while adults get in for $18 due to “Family Nights.” The dates for Family Nights are November 17 and 24; December 1 and 8.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.