Missouri History Museum Hosts Día de los Muertos Festival This Weekend

The Missouri History Museum is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos celebration this weekend.
Día de los Muertos — also known as the Day of the Dead — is a colorful celebration of life, and the Missouri History Museum(5700 Lindell Boulevard; 314-746-4599) is hoping to mark the holiday with a celebration of its own.
Over the weekend, November 6 and 7, the museum will be pulling out all the stops: Altars, art displays, crafts, arm painting, souvenir printmaking and more will all take place in order to commemorate Latin American culture. Dance performances and live music will also be at the festival. On November 6, the night finishes off with what a press release deems as the “highlight” of the event: a colorful, quarter-mile-long procession through Forest Park.
Courtesy Missouri History Museum
The event will finish off with a quarter-mile-long procession through Forest Park.
Día de los Muertos is a holiday that originated in Mexico and honors the lives of those who have died, especially family members and other loved ones. It’s two days — typically November 1 and 2, but can be observed on October 31 or November 6 — where families get together to pay their respects and celebrate, rather than mourn, the lives of those they've lost. Families usually will build altars, called ofrendas, during the holiday for their deceased family members.
A preview of the event is open to the public on November 5, where you can view the original art displays and altars.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 6 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 7. Certain activities start later, like arm painting at 12 p.m. The event is free to attend, but certain aspects of the festivities, like arm painting or food and drink, may cost. View the full schedule at mohistory.org/dia-de-los-muertos.
