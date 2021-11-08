Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 8, 2021

See St. Louis Based Volpi Foods' New Mural That Honors The Hill

Posted By on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge The new mural outside Volpi Foods. - COURTESY VOLPI FOODS
  • Courtesy Volpi Foods
  • The new mural outside Volpi Foods.

Daggett Avenue has a bit more color, thanks to Volpi Foods. After a successful summer search, local artist Jordan Bauer painted the deli and meat shop’s plain white wall and turned it into a colorful salute to St. Louis neighborhood The Hill, as well as celebrating Volpi Foods’ approaching 120th anniversary.

Volpi Foods (5256 Daggett Ave; 314-446-7950) first opened in 1902. Four generations later, the shop is still run by the family and has spread nationwide in grocery stores. CEO Lorenza Pasetti previously said Bauer was chosen due to his mural evoking “the vibrant heritage” of her family’s history and The Hill community.



In a press release, the store details the windows displayed in the mural “showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation — windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future.”

Bauer received a $6,000 commission for the mural. The deli encourages St. Louisans to come out and take a look at the new mural. Those who come out are invited in to the shop to purchase a sandwich or charcuterie board.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. VIDEO: Twerking Pumpkin Head Sets Thirst Trap on St. Louis Streets Read More

  2. Missouri Botanical Garden's 'Garden Glow' Returns Next Week Read More

  3. The Flyover Comedy Fest Is Coming in for a Landing in the Grove Read More

  4. Missouri History Museum Hosts Día de los Muertos Festival This Weekend Read More

  5. Internationally Acclaimed Street Artist to Paint Mural at the City Foundry STL Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation