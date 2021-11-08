See St. Louis Based Volpi Foods' New Mural That Honors The Hill

click to enlarge Courtesy Volpi Foods

The new mural outside Volpi Foods.

Daggett Avenue has a bit more color, thanks to Volpi Foods. After a successful summer search, local artist Jordan Bauer painted the deli and meat shop’s plain white wall and turned it into a colorful salute to St. Louis neighborhood The Hill, as well as celebrating Volpi Foods’ approaching 120th anniversary.first opened in 1902. Four generations later, the shop is still run by the family and has spread nationwide in grocery stores. CEO Lorenza Pasetti previously said Bauer was chosen due to his mural evoking “the vibrant heritage” of her family’s history and The Hill community.In a press release, the store details the windows displayed in the mural “showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation — windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future.”Bauer received a $6,000 commission for the mural. The deli encourages St. Louisans to come out and take a look at the new mural. Those who come out are invited in to the shop to purchase a sandwich or charcuterie board.