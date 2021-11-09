Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

9 Mile Garden and Taco Circus Partner for Board Game Night

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM

Tacos and games. The good life. - COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
  • COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
  • Tacos and games. The good life.

9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton; 314-390-2806) and Taco Circus are partnering for a food-fueled board game night. St. Louisans are known for loving trivia nights and 9 Mile Garden is betting that we’ll love kicking our friends’ butts at board games, too. (They’re probably right.)

The event goes down on Friday, November 19, and this gathering is the first in what will be a monthly series of board game nights hosted by 9 Mile Garden.



Tickets to the event are $15 per person and they include a plate of food from Taco Circus, an alcoholic beverage (or a soft drink) from 9 Mile’s Canteen and unlimited board game play.

Players can bring their own games, too, so if you have weekly Friday night Dungeons and Dragons gatherings scheduled already, you can just move your meet-up spot from your dining room to the place where they’ll feed you massive tacos, instead. (Have you ordered food from Taco Circus before? Wow. They don’t skimp on portion sizes.)

The event runs from 9 p.m. until midnight and music will be provided by DJ Makossa to keep spirits high.

Visit the event homepage for 9 Mile Garden's Game Night to purchase your tickets.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
