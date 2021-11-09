Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo Is Returning to America's Center

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

It's baaaaaack. (Get it?) - @CHARLYNW / FLICKR

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is returning to St. Louis and local weirdos couldn’t be more thrilled. The convention was a big hit when it hit town in May, offering a place for “lovers of the strange, usual and bizarre” to congregate (and shop).

Now the traveling expo is due to return to America’s Center Convention Complex (701 Convention Plaza) on July 23, 2022. Inside the convention center, art dealers, artists and vendors will be set up to supply you with all of the weird little things that your heart desires.



From the Facebook event page:

“The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses with all things weird. You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. We truly have something weird for everyone at our shows. All items you see at our shows are legal to own and sustainably sourced.”

In addition to the many treasures that will be for sale on site, the event also hosts fun add-on experiences like a taxidermy class and a freak show supplied by the Rainy Day Revival from Atlanta, Georgia.

The event happens just one day only, July 23, and runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance ($15 on the day of the event) and kids under twelve get free admission.

Tickets for the St. Louis date of the event will be available soon at OdditiesAndCuriositiesExpo.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
