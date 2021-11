St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo Is Returning to America's Center

“The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses with all things weird. You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. We truly have something weird for everyone at our shows. All items you see at our shows are legal to own and sustainably sourced.”

is returning to St. Louis and local weirdos couldn’t be more thrilled. The convention was a big hit when it hit town in May, offering a place for “lovers of the strange, usual and bizarre” to congregate (and shop).Now the traveling expo is due to return toon July 23, 2022. Inside the convention center, art dealers, artists and vendors will be set up to supply you with all of the weird little things that your heart desires.From the Facebook event page In addition to the many treasures that will be for sale on site, the event also hosts fun add-on experiences like a taxidermy class and a freak show supplied by the Rainy Day Revival from Atlanta, Georgia.The event happens just one day only, July 23, and runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance ($15 on the day of the event) and kids under twelve get free admission.Tickets for the St. Louis date of the event will be available soon at OdditiesAndCuriositiesExpo.com