Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Native St. Louisan Andy Cohen Returns Home to Promote New Book

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

click to enlarge Andy Cohen is coming back to the Lou to promote his new book. - COURTESY LEFT BANK BOOKS
  • Courtesy Left Bank Books
  • Andy Cohen is coming back to the Lou to promote his new book.

Andy Cohen is headed back to the Lou, or more specifically, Clayton High School — his alma mater — in partnership with Left Bank Books. Fresh off a partnership with Clementine’s Creamery, Cohen heads to the high school to promote his new book, “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.”

The book gathers quotes from women Cohen has worked with on his talk show or that he admires in his every day life. Cohen returns to St. Louis to promote and discuss the book on November 23 at 7 p.m. in Clayton High School’s auditorium (1 Mark Twain Circle).



If unable to attend in person, Left Bank Books offers a livestream you can purchase tickets to. Guests will get signed copies of the book mailed to them after the event.

“Andy not only gathers 365 sayings and quotes from the icons, thought leaders, 'Real Housewives' and legendary celebs that fuel his fun," a press release details, "he writes about the people and experiences that have made him live one of the most joyous lives that any little boy growing up in St. Louis could dream of so that you can, too.”

Tickets cost $28 and can be purchased on www.left-bank.com. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask at the event, as well as bring a photo ID.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
