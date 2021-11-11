Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, November 11, 2021

David Yow and JD Pinkus Perform at the Heavy Anchor Tonight

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge Yow's in town again. You know what to do. - @DRAKELELANE / FLICKR

click to enlarge David Yow on the back patio of the Waiting Room. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • David Yow on the back patio of the Waiting Room.
One of the greatest frontmen of all time, David Yow, will be at the Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-5226) tonight to perform in an eclectic show.

The Jesus Lizard singer is also an actor and he spends a decent amount of time in St. Louis for his various projects. During his time here, he even served as the guest bartender one legendary night at the Waiting Room in St. Ann, where he was very cool about spending quality time with the many fans who showed up to get served a drink by a legend.



Yow’s performance on this tour isn’t expected to be as wild as his time on stage in bands, though. This intriguing appearance is designed to showcase his other talents. Josh Timbrook of the Heavy Anchor describes Yow’s upcoming performance as “part stand-up, part telling stories with video.”

JD Pinkus of the Butthole Surfers is also on the tour and is expected to perform a solo set on the banjo.

The show is billed as “A Night to Forget: An Evening of Films, Comedy & Music” and also includes Peter Bolte, Van Buren and Zak M on the lineup.

This full night of entertainment starts at 8 p.m. and is expected to sell out. Tickets are $18.00 and are available now at theheavyanchor.com/online-tickets, but proof of vaccination and a mask are both required to enter.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
