Skyview Drive-In Rings in Holiday Season With Santa Claus, Movie Nights

A visit from Santa and movies? Score.
Santa Claus is coming to town — well, Belleville. He’s hopping in his sleigh and hauling all the way from the North Pole to Skyview Drive-In (5700 N Belt W, 618-233-4400)
for three Saturdays after Thanksgiving.
Skyview guests will watch as Santa drives through the lot, handing out candy to kids before the movie begins. A double feature takes place on the first night, November 27: Both How the Grinch Stole Christmas
and Frosty the Snowman
will be shown at the drive-in. The following Saturday on December 4, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
will play, with the movie nights ending on December 11 with Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
. All movies begin at 6 p.m.
This is the second year the event has taken place. The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce and Skyview Drive-in created the event last year due to holiday celebrations being canceled because of COVID-19.
“Many asked us to keep the Christmas spirit alive in 2021,” Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Pfeil said in a press release. “It is a fun way to give back to the community through the Movie Nights with Santa series.”
Tickets for the movie nights cost $25 per vehicle. You can also get your photo taken with Santa for an extra $10, but it must be reserved at the same time you purchase your tickets. All tickets have to be purchased before the event. Find tickets at www.bellevillechamber.org
.
