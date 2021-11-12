Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, November 12, 2021

Skyview Drive-In Rings in Holiday Season With Santa Claus, Movie Nights

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge A visit from Santa and movies? Score. - COURTESY GREATER BELLEVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
  • Courtesy Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce
  • A visit from Santa and movies? Score.

Santa Claus is coming to town — well, Belleville. He’s hopping in his sleigh and hauling all the way from the North Pole to Skyview Drive-In (5700 N Belt W, 618-233-4400) for three Saturdays after Thanksgiving.

Skyview guests will watch as Santa drives through the lot, handing out candy to kids before the movie begins. A double feature takes place on the first night, November 27: Both How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Frosty the Snowman will be shown at the drive-in. The following Saturday on December 4, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town will play, with the movie nights ending on December 11 with Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas. All movies begin at 6 p.m.



This is the second year the event has taken place. The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce and Skyview Drive-in created the event last year due to holiday celebrations being canceled because of COVID-19.

“Many asked us to keep the Christmas spirit alive in 2021,” Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Pfeil said in a press release. “It is a fun way to give back to the community through the Movie Nights with Santa series.”

Tickets for the movie nights cost $25 per vehicle. You can also get your photo taken with Santa for an extra $10, but it must be reserved at the same time you purchase your tickets. All tickets have to be purchased before the event. Find tickets at www.bellevillechamber.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
