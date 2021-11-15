Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 15, 2021

Tickets for St. Louis Run of Hamilton Go On Sale November 29

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM

The award-winning musical Hamilton is coming back to town. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • The award-winning musical Hamilton is coming back to town.

Fans who have eagerly waited for Hamilton to return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard) can score their tickets beginning November 29.

The show comes to the Lou on April 12 and runs through May 15, 2022. Single tickets for the show will be available at 10 a.m. on November 29 through Metrotix or by calling 314-534-1111. There is a purchase limit; no more than eight tickets per account can be bought.



Hamilton — a musical that "tells the story of America then, told by America now" — features starring characters Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson, the Schuyler sisters and more. The show is based on Ron Chernow's biography about Hamilton and incorporates R&B and hip-hop music into its songs.

The Fox announced the musical would come to town nearly a year ago alongside the news that the 2020-2021 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re trying to catch the show, producer Jeffrey Seller encourages you to stick to the official avenues of purchasing tickets.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Seller says in a press release. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the St. Louis engagement should be made through MetroTix.com.”

Prices for Hamilton will range from $49 to $179, with limited premium seats costing $199. After the show opens in St. Louis, the theatre plans on hosting a lottery where 40 seats will cost $10. More details about the lottery are expected closer to the show’s opening date.

Keep MetroTix.com bookmarked so you don’t throw away your shot.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Native St. Louisan Andy Cohen Returns Home to Promote New Book Read More

  2. Skyview Drive-In Rings in Holiday Season With Santa Claus, Movie Nights Read More

  3. Arts Magazine Search Party Debuts Today With Profield Reserve Launch Party Read More

  4. The Luminary's in c/o: practice Explores the Liberation of Black Women Read More

  5. David Yow and JD Pinkus Perform at the Heavy Anchor Tonight Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation