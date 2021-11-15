Tickets for St. Louis Run of Hamilton Go On Sale November 29

-
JON GITCHOFF
The award-winning musical Hamilton is coming back to town.
Fans who have eagerly waited for Hamilton
to return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard)
can score their tickets beginning November 29.
The show comes to the Lou on April 12
and runs through May 15, 2022. Single tickets for the show will be available at 10 a.m. on November 29 through Metrotix
or by calling 314-534-1111. There is a purchase limit; no more than eight tickets per account can be bought.
Hamilton
— a musical that "tells the story of America then, told by America now" — features starring characters Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson, the Schuyler sisters and more. The show is based on Ron Chernow's biography about Hamilton and incorporates R&B and hip-hop music into its songs.
The Fox announced the musical would come to town nearly a year ago
alongside the news that the 2020-2021 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you’re trying to catch the show, producer Jeffrey Seller encourages you to stick to the official avenues of purchasing tickets.
“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Seller says in a press release. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the St. Louis engagement should be made through MetroTix.com.”
Prices for Hamilton
will range from $49 to $179, with limited premium seats costing $199. After the show opens in St. Louis, the theatre plans on hosting a lottery where 40 seats will cost $10. More details about the lottery are expected closer to the show’s opening date.
Keep MetroTix.com bookmarked so you don’t throw away your shot.
