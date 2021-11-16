Maxi Glamour Co-Hosts Contemporary Art Museum's Third Black Friday Ball

click to enlarge
Shopping can arguably be the most stressful part of the holiday season, but Maxi Glamour and the Contemporary Art Museum are hosting a space to take the pressure off. The third Black Friday Ball and Marketplace kicks off on November 26 with an afternoon full of shopping that transitions into a panel discussion and performances by Glamour, Passion Principle and more.
Taking place at CAM (3750 Washington Boulevard)
, the marketplace starts at 4 p.m. and features Black queer artists. Supporting Black queer artists is an important mission of Glamour’s — they are the founder of Qu’art, an organization that focuses on financial stability for St. Louis queer artists and intersectional queer liberation.
Featured artists for the marketplace include Casper Levi, Ori Tala, Lydia-Rae Wehmeyer and Tiélere Cheatem. Other artists — such as Brooke Elston, Olivia Obi and Kyla Hawkins — are also scheduled to appear at the event. Free HIV testing is also available, provided by Vivent Health.
As the afternoon fades into evening, a panel discussion — moderated by Glamour — will take place. Trans activist and actress Toni Bryce, St. Louis University professor of communications Cypress Reign and executive director of Forward through Ferguson David Dwight join Glamour to discuss strategies for Black queer liberation.
Galleries close early to accommodate for what comes next — a ball complete with performances.
The performances spotlight “Black Queer performance art of all styles,” according to a press release. Glamour and their band, featuring Erik Dontè, are scheduled to play a set, as well as other artists like Lavish Jules, Lydia Wehmeyer and Adria Nicole.
Finish the night off with the ball and a Vogue competition. A $1,000 grand prize is up for grabs for the Vogue competition, along with other cash prizes for categories like Sex Siren, Hands, Face and Bizarre Bazaar. Vanessa Frost is the commentator, and participants will be judged by Dee “Carta” Davis, Logik Oricci, Godmother Spirit Ebony, Father Trell Chanel, Legend Intyce Makaveli, and Anthony Redd Williams.
Free tickets are required for the marketplace, and it’s highly encouraged to reserve your spot for the ball and performances with a max of two tickets per person, per portion of the event. Walk-ins will be welcomed based on availability, and COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. Visit camstl.org
for more information.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.