Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM



Winterfest is returning to downtown St. Louis this year and it’s going to be a winter wonderland to remember.



The outdoor festival aims to “celebrate the magic of the season” by offering holiday lights, music, igloos, ice skating, a night market and more all in Kiener Plaza in the heart of downtown.

This year, the daily festival is going to be kicked off by the inaugural Winterfest 5K on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Presented by Caleres, proceeds from the race benefit the Gateway Arch Park Foundation's mission of conservation, preservation, education and community programs. It costs $40 to participate and the route begins at Kiener Plaza and rolls through the beautiful Arch grounds.

The outdoor festival runs from November 20, 2021 all the way through January 2, 2022. Visit archpark.org/events/winterfest-2021 for more information, including pricing for skate rentals or to sign up for the 5K.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
