Wednesday, November 17, 2021

City Foundry Answers Your Holiday Shopping Needs With Local Marketplace

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge No way to procrastinate this year. - COURTESY THE WOMEN'S CREATIVE
  • Courtesy The Women's Creative
  • No way to procrastinate this year.

Shop until you drop this holiday season with the return of the City Foundry’s “WinterMarkt.” The City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way) has hosted plenty of marketplaces this year, but this one will help you support local businesses while also checking names off your gift list.

The marketplace is organized by the St. Louis-based organizations Women’s Creative and Joya. Hosted every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. beginning November 27, the boutique market features 50 different vendors each weekend. WintrMarkt runs until December 19, so around 200 local businesses are expected to participate.



Not only will there be gifts to buy, but there will also be local entertainment from carolers and high schools. Additionally, Schlafly is scheduled to have a pop-up bar at the event.

A STLMade charity gift-wrapping service will also be on site.

“WintrMarkt is the most fun and convenient way to support local this season while also knocking out your weekend holiday shopping,” Jessica Conick of the Women’s Creative says in a press release. “It’s also a lot more reliable than anxiously checking the shipping notifications for online orders.”

Conick says the organizations are proud to be “STL made” and they are grateful for sponsors, such as Schlafly and Saint Louis Bank, for helping provide the opportunity for local businesses to sell to St. Louisans during “the most important season of the year.”

The event is hosted indoors within and around the Food Hall. It’s free to attend, but if you reserve your spot online, you will receive an emailed “swag bag” that offers discounts for vendors. Visit thewomenscreative.com to RSVP.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna.
