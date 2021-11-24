Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Ride Home Tonight on Skanksgiving

“To access the ride credit ($25) for a safe ride home on Thanksgiving Eve, visit Major Brands' website, Facebook and Instagram channels November 22 through November 24. The codes will be redeemable to customers throughout the state in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield through the Lyft app during the hours of 4 p.m. (Nov. 24) and 2 a.m. (Nov. 25). A link to download the app can be found at Lyft.com. Quantities are limited.
As part of the ‘Tis the Season of Safe Home social responsibility campaign and with the support of supplier partners Beam Suntory, Pernod Ricard and Constellation, Major Brands will also offer free rides home on Saturday, December 18, one of the biggest nights for 2021 holiday parties and New Year’s Eve, December 31. Those free ride home codes will once again be offered through Lyft and will be redeemable the week before the scheduled date. A total of 10,000 free rides across Missouri will be offered throughout the 2021 Holiday Season.”
