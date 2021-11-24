Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Ride Home Tonight on Skanksgiving

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 12:38 PM

Gobble gobble. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • Gobble gobble.

Tonight is Thanksgiving Eve, which means that tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. The unofficial term for this holiday is “Skanksgiving” and it usually involves hitting up small bars in your home town and seeing everyone from high school and judging them and maybe hooking up with randos. Ah, good times.

If you drink a bunch tonight, you’ll likely need to make arrangements to get home safely. That’s where Major Brands comes in.



Each year, the company donates thousands of free rides home for people who have no business being behind the wheel of a car. The Missouri company's generosity feels extra important this year because there will be a lot of drinkers out there tonight who aren’t sure about their limits anymore after so much time away from the bars during the pandemic.

Jim Beam and Major Brands are giving 10,000 people a $25 Lyft credit tonight so that everyone can make it to the Thanksgiving Day table tomorrow.

If you want in, here are the details straight from the company:

“To access the ride credit ($25) for a safe ride home on Thanksgiving Eve, visit Major Brands' website, Facebook and Instagram channels November 22 through November 24. The codes will be redeemable to customers throughout the state in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield through the Lyft app during the hours of 4 p.m. (Nov. 24) and 2 a.m. (Nov. 25). A link to download the app can be found at Lyft.com. Quantities are limited.

As part of the ‘Tis the Season of Safe Home social responsibility campaign and with the support of supplier partners Beam Suntory, Pernod Ricard and Constellation, Major Brands will also offer free rides home on Saturday, December 18, one of the biggest nights for 2021 holiday parties and New Year’s Eve, December 31. Those free ride home codes will once again be offered through Lyft and will be redeemable the week before the scheduled date. A total of 10,000 free rides across Missouri will be offered throughout the 2021 Holiday Season.”

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
