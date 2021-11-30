The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Happens This Saturday

click to enlarge
NICHOLAS COULTER
You can scoop up some great gifts from local artists.
If you’re looking for a way to get all of your holiday shopping done without also worrying about delivery and supply chain issues, take your money to the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street
, where you can find gifts for everyone on your list.
This is the fourteenth year for the annual print market and the selection never disappoints. The event has grown into one of the largest print sales in the Midwest, and this year it includes 107 participating artists who will be offering posters, prints, screen printing and printed fabric, photography, greeting cards, calendars and more.
You can expect Cherokee Street stores to get in on the fun, too, offering discounts and specials to shoppers. Cherokee Street Antique Row is hosting their 36th Annual Cookie Spree on the same day and shoppers can also enjoy a “festive trolley” that will offer free transportation up and down Cherokee Street that day on a route that stretches from Louisiana Avenue all the way to Demenil Place.
You can stop into the market this Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit CherokeePrintBazzar.com
for more details and a preview of the artists that will be on display.
click to enlarge
