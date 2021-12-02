Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Actor Kal Penn Comes to Left Bank Books This December

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge Kal Penn is the latest celebrity to host an event with Left Bank Books. - COURTESY LEFT BANK BOOKS
  • Courtesy Left Bank Books
  • Kal Penn is the latest celebrity to host an event with Left Bank Books.

Fresh off a visit from native St. Louisan Andy Cohen, Left Bank Books (399 N Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731) will host an event with actor Kal Penn for the release of his book You Can’t Be Serious.

The actor will be at Brennan’s Work & Leisure (3015 Locust Street, 314-620-3969) at 7 p.m. on December 13. Penn has acted in movies such as Harold and Kumar and TV shows like House and How I Met Your Mother. In his book, Penn recounts how he confronted racism in Hollywood, “pulling back the curtain on the nuances of opportunity and racism in the entertainment industry,” how he found encouragement, built allies, and “dealt with early reminders that he might never fit in,” a press release for the event says.



Details about his work with the Obama administration — he had left his full-time acting career to be an aide at the White House’s Office of Public Engagement — are also included in the book, including a time he accepted an invitation to take the entire White House Office of Public Engagement to a strip club.

But, Penn also dives into his personal life in You Can’t Be Serious, telling the story of his first date with his fiancé Josh, how he resisted the path his family members encouraged him to take (“something practical” like a doctor, a press release says), and how he handled being the son of immigrants and grandson of Gandhian freedom fighters.

Reviews call the book an enjoyable, insightful read that sprinkles in humor. The event will have signed copies of the book available for pick-up or mail-out. Books are included in the price of the ticket. If you can’t attend in person, the show will be livestreamed as a virtual event. Masks and proof of vaccination are required to get into the event. Admit one and virtual tickets cost $34, while admit two tickets cost $39. Find more information on left-bank.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ABC Confirms Missouri Man as 'The Bachelor' Read More

  2. The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Happens This Saturday Read More

  3. Send RFT A Picture of Your Holiday Decorations to Share With St. Louis Read More

  4. Tickets for St. Louis Run of Hamilton Go On Sale November 29 Read More

  5. Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation