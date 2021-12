Send RFT A Picture of Your Holiday Decorations to Share With St. Louis

click to enlarge Flickr / Carol VanHook

Holiday season is upon us.

Hey, guys, it’s us again. Remember when we asked you to send your Halloween decorations? Well, we’re asking again — but this time, we want to see your holiday decorations. We’re talking full Clark Griswold here, or maybe a distant cousin of Clark Griswold, whatever.Maybe you have some Christmas lights you worked really hard on, built an elaborate winter wonderland or have put a cool set-up around your menorah. Maybe it’s funny, maybe it’s cute, maybe you just want other people to see it — it doesn’t matter to us, we’ll take ‘em all. Send us a picture of it to share with the rest of St. Louis so we can show off for you.We don’t need your address but what we do need is a nicepicture of your decorations informat. If you want us to include your name when we post your photo, please let us know in the email.Send your photos to:Happy decorating, folks!