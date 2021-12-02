Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Send RFT A Picture of Your Holiday Decorations to Share With St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge Holiday season is upon us. - FLICKR / CAROL VANHOOK

Hey, guys, it’s us again. Remember when we asked you to send your Halloween decorations? Well, we’re asking again — but this time, we want to see your holiday decorations. We’re talking full Clark Griswold here, or maybe a distant cousin of Clark Griswold, whatever.

Maybe you have some Christmas lights you worked really hard on, built an elaborate winter wonderland or have put a cool set-up around your menorah. Maybe it’s funny, maybe it’s cute, maybe you just want other people to see it — it doesn’t matter to us, we’ll take ‘em all. Send us a picture of it to share with the rest of St. Louis so we can show off for you.



We don’t need your address but what we do need is a nice horizontal picture of your decorations in .jpg format. If you want us to include your name when we post your photo, please let us know in the email.

Send your photos to: SendToRFT@RiverfrontTimes.com

SEE ALSO: Christmas in St. Louis: Can’t-Miss Holiday Light Displays [PHOTOS]

Happy decorating, folks!

