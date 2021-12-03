Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 3, 2021

The Gentle Barn Offers Cow Hugging Therapy Sessions

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge Remember these guys? You can hug them now. The St. Louis Six included, from left to right, Houdini, Roo, Chico, Johnny Cash and Eddie. - COURTESY OF GENTLE BARN
  • COURTESY OF GENTLE BARN
  • Remember these guys? You can hug them now. The St. Louis Six included, from left to right, Houdini, Roo, Chico, Johnny Cash and Eddie.

Johnny Cash, Chico, Roo, Houdini and Eddie — a group of cows deemed the St. Louis Six after escaping a slaughterhouse — are now available for hugs.

The Gentle Barn (9171 State Road Y, Dittmer, 636-285-7686) offers cow hugging therapy. Guests who are feeling stressed — whether from COVID-19, the holiday season or just life in general — can book an appointment to hug the cows.

A press release from the Gentle Barn details that animal therapy can improve cardiovascular health, reduce blood pressure and release endorphins to “produce a calming effect.”



“We will meditate with the cows, spend time hugging them, and cuddle with them,” the Gentle Barn’s website reads. “By the end of our time together you will feel more hopeful, inspired, and deeply connected to yourself and the world around you.”

The St. Louis Six are what drove the Gentle Barn founders to open the Missouri farm. After escaping a slaughterhouse, the cows ran around St. Louis and eventually were recaptured. But, through efforts from St. Louisans, the cows were able to be saved. Founders Ellie Laks and Jay Weiner described some of the cows to RFT in a 2017 cover story: Johnny Cash is quiet; Chico is still the leader; Houdini is “the most zen”; and Roo is a “cookie monster.” You can't go wrong no matter what cow you'll be hugging.
click to enlarge Johnny Cash awaits a hug. - COURTESY OF THE GENTLE BARN
  • Courtesy of The Gentle Barn
  • Johnny Cash awaits a hug.

Sessions are one hour long; attendees can bring a guest with them but there are no more than two people allowed in. Donations are $200, due before the appointment. In order to book a session, the Gentle Barn asks those interested to email infomo@gentlebarn.org. Visit gentlebarn.org for more information to view photos of the cows.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ABC Confirms Missouri Man as 'The Bachelor' Read More

  2. Actor Kal Penn Comes to Left Bank Books This December Read More

  3. The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Happens This Saturday Read More

  4. Send RFT A Picture of Your Holiday Decorations to Share With St. Louis Read More

  5. City Foundry Answers Your Holiday Shopping Needs With Local Marketplace Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation