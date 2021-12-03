Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, December 3, 2021

The Sheldon and the St. Louis Area Foodbank Team Up for Food Drive

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge The Sheldon teams up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank this holiday season. - STAFFS LIVE / FLICKR

If there’s one thing St. Louis knows how to do, it’s giving back to the community. Beginning today, the Sheldon partners with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to collect personal care items, as well as food, for those in need.

Running until December 22, donors can drop off their supplies outside The Sheldon’s Emerson entrance (3648 Washington Boulevard, 314-533-9900) during public gallery hours Tuesday through Friday 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Baby care and feminine products, personal care items and household essentials are all on the list of what is needed. Canned goods, mac and cheese, rice and pasta products, peanut butter and jelly are all needed food items. A press release from the Sheldon details that by donating to the drive, “patrons can help offer working families, children, veterans and seniors hope for a healthier future through the gift of food.”

You can also donate before any Sheldon concert. Find more information and a full list of needed donations on the Sheldon’s website at thesheldon.org.

