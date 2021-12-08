VIDEO: Dancing Santas Take Over St. Louis Intersection

Turns out, Santa can boogie down with the best of them — well, multiple Santas can.
To the tune of Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want For Christmas is You,” eleven Santas hit the intersection of Clayton and Lindbergh yesterday to dance it out while the cars were stopped at a light. The fun was brought to the streets by DJ Reggie and the Hip Hop Mamas.
Courtesy Katie Leighton / Dancing Santas
The goal of the group is to raise money for various nonprofits while also spreading holiday cheer. They go to various spots in St. Louis, such as sidewalks, events and businesses. Last week, the dancing Santas hosted a toy drive, benefitting Toys for Tots, outside the City Coffee House and Creperie.
Last night, the Dancing Santas raised nearly $400 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Currently, the group doesn’t have any fundraisers planned but will be grooving at the Central West End Winter Walk this weekend, while also visiting hospitals and children’s centers this holiday season.
You can still donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness on the group's Facebook page
.
