Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Saint Louis Science Center Adds Michael Jackson, Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Laser Light Shows

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 2:49 PM

The Science Center has some new additions to its December shows.
  • Photo courtesy of Chris / Flickr
  • The Science Center has some new additions to its December shows.

The Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis; 314-289-4400) has two new additions to their popular laser light displays: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Michael Jackson. The artists' music will run with the December laser shows, taking place from December 27 to December 31.

This isn’t the first time the King of Pop has been included in the light shows, with his songs being played for a “Fright Light” Halloween session, but he will now have a full show dedicated to his music. It is also the first time the Trans-Siberian Orchestra have been featured, with their songs “O Come All Ye Faithful/O Holy Night,” “Wizards in Winter” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” all promised to hit the observatory. Jackson’s greatest hits will also be featured – yes, that includes “Beat It” and “Billie Jean” – but The Jackson 5’s single “ABC” is getting in on the action, too.



Laser light shows take place in the McDonnell Planetarium, bringing together music, lighting, 3D effects and laser artwork. Light shows at the Science Center have been around since 1975, originally called "Laserium." The rock band and King of Pop were added to an existing star-studded lineup of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and more.

The laser light shows last for about an hour each, with tickets costing $10.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members. Since the shows are loud and have flashing lights, they aren’t recommended for those who are sensitive to light and sound. The first show begins at 3:30 p.m. each day, and the last show starts at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required in the Science Center for guests ages five and older.

The full line-up is below. Tickets can be purchased on slsc.org.

December 27: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at 3:30 p.m., Michael Jackson at 5 p.m., Queen at 6:30 p.m.
December 28:Trans-Siberian Orchestra at 3:30 p.m., Classic rock at 5 p.m., Rush 2112 at 6:30 p.m.
December 29:Trans-Siberian Orchestra at 3:30 p.m., ‘90s Alternative at 5 p.m., Michael Jackson at 6:30 p.m.
December 30: The Beatles at 3:30 p.m., Queen at 5 p.m., Led Zeppelin at 6:30 p.m.
December 31: The Beatles at 3:30 p.m., Pink Floyd’s The Wall at 5 p.m., Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at 6:30 p.m.

