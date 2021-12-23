Thursday, December 23, 2021
VIDEO: St. Louis Blues' Funny Jumbotron Matching Game Going Viral
By Jaime Lees
The St. Louis Blues always bring the party. One of the coolest parts of the live hockey experience is enjoying the community and having fun with your fellow hockey fans. And one of the best things to happen on the big screen at the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400)
is the matching game.
It goes like this: The screen shows a famous person and then chooses someone in the live audience who looks like the person and puts them up side-by-side on the big screen.
The matches are always hilarious (but sometimes embarrassing), so if you show up to a Blues game with distinctive hair and you’re shy about being on camera, you might want to hide it under a hat.
Just the other day ESPN posted a clip of a very special holiday edition of the game which included matches for Ralphie from A Christmas Story
, Marv from Home Alone
, the Grinch from How the Grinch Stole Christmas
and more.
Check out the video for some great laughs. (And at least one kid being super mad
about who he was chosen to match.)
