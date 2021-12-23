VIDEO: St. Louis Blues' Funny Jumbotron Matching Game Going Viral

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

The St. Louis Blues always bring the party. One of the coolest parts of the live hockey experience is enjoying the community and having fun with your fellow hockey fans. And one of the best things to happen on the big screen at theis the matching game.It goes like this: The screen shows a famous person and then chooses someone in the live audience who looks like the person and puts them up side-by-side on the big screen.The matches are always hilarious (but sometimes embarrassing), so if you show up to a Blues game with distinctive hair and you’re shy about being on camera, you might want to hide it under a hat.Just the other day ESPN posted a clip of a very special holiday edition of the game which included matches for Ralphie from, Marv from, the Grinch fromand more.Check out the video for some great laughs. (And at least one kid beingabout who he was chosen to match.)